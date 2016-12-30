Robert Mathis' retirement could be start of offseason of change for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Robert Mathis was clearly slowing down. Age and injuries didn’t have him producing at the same level. That was no secret. The Indianapolis Colts linebacker acknowledged that throughout the season and again at his news conference on Friday to announce his retirement after 14 seasons.

Mathis, 35, wants to walk away on his own, not be pushed out the door. That’s exactly what he’ll do when he leaves the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for the final time after the Colts’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But Mathis might not be the only person who could be taking part in his final game as a member of the organization on Sunday.

Robert Mathis played his entire 14-year career with the Colts and had five seasons with double-digit sacks. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts have shown they’re not good enough to keep their roster together. They need to beat the Jaguars on Sunday to finish with an 8-8 record for the second straight season. A loss will put pressure on owner Jim Irsay because he’s not used to losing. This is the first time since 1997-98 and 1998-99 that the Colts have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Coach Chuck Pagano, who has three years remaining on his contract after this season, was asked Friday whether he’s worried about his job status after his team missed the playoffs for the second straight season following a stretch of three straight seasons in which they won 11 games each year.

“No. Never have, and I never will,” Pagano said.

General manager Ryan Grigson has gone two straight regular seasons without talking to the daily reporters who cover the team. He has had some bad misses through free agency, such as safety LaRon Landry; trades, such as running back Trent Richardson; and the draft, such as receiver Phillip Dorsett, to put the Colts in a tough position with their roster.

The Colts will have 11 unrestricted free agents and around $60 million in salary cap space this offseason. They have potential on offense now that the offensive line is finally coming together to go with quarterback Andrew Luck and his skill position players.

The defense needs a major overhaul. The unit is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Seven of their 11 unrestricted free agents are on defense, including linebackers Trent Cole and Erik Walden, cornerback Darius Butler and safety Mike Adams. All four players are older than 30.

Indianapolis might also have to make a decision with veteran linebacker D'Qwell Jackson, who is about to serve the final game of his four-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, and defensive lineman Art Jones. Both players are under contract for the next. But Jackson is 33 years old, and Jones has been a disappointment during his three seasons with the Colts after signing a five-year, $33 million contract with the team in 2014.

Mathis' retirement is the first domino to fall for the Colts. There should be more to come.