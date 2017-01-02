Colts' Robert Mathis closes 14-year career with what he did best

INDIANAPOLIS -- After 14 years, 192 games, 123 sacks and six Pro Bowls, linebacker Robert Mathis took off his Indianapolis Colts uniform for the final time after Sunday’s 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“I might just go home in everything right now,” Mathis said. “It’s just such an honor.”

That’s Mathis for you. A professional who enjoyed every second that he played for the Colts, through the victories, through the losses and through the injuries.

That’s why he was one of the last people to leave the locker room Sunday before walking out of Lucas Oil Stadium to start enjoying retirement.

“This is the only fitting ending for one of the greatest players of all time, one of the greatest pass-rushers of all time and probably one of the greatest teammates of all time,” quarterback Andrew Luck said.

Finishing his career 17th on the NFL's all-time sack list is not too bad for a player many considered too small and not quick enough to be an effective pass-rusher when the Colts selected him in the fifth round out of Alabama A&M in 2003.

Robert Mathis sacks Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles and forces a fumble during the second half Sunday. Mathis recovered the fumble. Darron Cummings/AP Photo

The Colts made Sunday about getting a victory to even their record at 8-8 for the second straight season and sending Mathis out in style. It started with a video tribute before he ran out the tunnel during pregame introductions for the final time, and it ended with him receiving a final game ball.

“I was happy,” Mathis said. “To be able to walk off the field healthy and in great spirits with a traditional, typical, grit-ball win, you can’t ask for anything more, so I’m ecstatic right now. Go home, celebrate with my family and friends and take it from there.”

Mathis closed out his career in the only fashion that he could -- with a strip sack.

He picked up his 47th career strip sack when he came up the middle and knocked the ball away from Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles and jumped on it when Jacksonville was at the Colts’ 24-yard line and trying to break a 17-17 tie.

“I actually panicked because he almost got away from me,” Mathis said. “That swipe was a desperation move, so it all worked out. Thank god for everything, and I’m humbled by everything right now.”

Mathis gave the ball of his first strip sack to his late mother, Emma, early in his career. He gave his final ball from a strip sack to his wife, Brandi.

“It’s magical,” Mathis said. “[Emma Mathis is] watching; she’s no longer here, so I gave it to my wife.”