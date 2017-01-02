Colts in limbo until Jim Irsay decides on Chuck Pagano, Ryan Grigson

With Colts owner Jim Irsay saying he is "very unhappy" with his team's performance, Adam Schefter says there is concern within the organization about changes he might make. (0:56)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Where do the Indianapolis Colts go from here?

That’s the question nobody inside the locker room or at the podium could answer after their season -- a second straight disappointing season -- came to a close Sunday.

Coach Chuck Pagano tried to be lighthearted about a serious situation when he said “Happy New Year” when asked about his job status. General manager Ryan Grigson continues to remain in his bunker. Not even owner Jim Irsay wanted to touch the subject Sunday, as members of his security team moved the media away before the owner hopped in his golf cart and rode off.

Everybody is in a holding pattern until Irsay, a passionate man who doesn’t take losing well, makes up his mind on what to do with his organization. Pagano and Grigson both are under contract for three more years, but that doesn't mean they're safe. Irsay will have to take the financial loss if he fires one or both of them.

“It’s tough,” safety Mike Adams said. “It’s human to think about what’s going to happen, because there’s a lot of uncertainty. We didn’t play consistently all year on offense, defense or special teams. I expect some things to happen, just don’t know what. When you don’t win and you don’t go to the playoffs, that happens.”

After a second straight disappointing season, Colts coach Chuck Pagano can't be sure he'll be back. Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

The 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to close the season with an 8-8 record was nice and all, but anybody who watched the Colts play this season knows they can’t return the same flawed roster that features 11 free agents and an aging defense.

“I don’t know quite what to make of the win,” quarterback Andrew Luck said. “I know it feels great to win as a culture, in the locker room and in the building. I know when I came in, it was a winning culture, it really was. The horseshoe is a winning culture, and it’s all about winning at the end of the day.

“It’s very clear every time you talk to Mr. Irsay or anybody in the building. So as a player, you feel like a steward of that culture. You want to make sure it’s a winning culture, so maybe to set 2017 off the right way with a win, maybe that’s what it is.”

The Colts have reason to feel weird about where things stand. They not only failed to win the AFC South for the second consecutive year, they slipped from second in the division in 2015 to third this season despite having a healthy quarterback and most of the core offensive pieces for the majority of the year.

The reality is the ending of this season mirrors how things ended for the Colts in 2015, when they also finished 8-8. Both years, they had a chance to win the division and get into the playoffs late in the season only to end up not being mentally strong enough, talented enough and coached well enough to pull it out.

“I don’t think [the team is] stuck in neutral,” Luck said. “I think it’s moving forward. Obviously, at the end of the day, I talked about winning earlier. It’s about having a better record and getting into the playoffs. That’s what this team is about, so we’re going to have to figure out a way to do that.”

Irsay will be the one who decides if the franchise is stuck in neutral, going backward or ready to move forward with the leaders currently in place.