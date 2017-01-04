Colts' Adam Vinatieri missed a $500,000 kick wide right in Week 17

INDIANAPOLIS -- Adam Vinatieri has made game-winning field goals in Super Bowls. He also had a stretch in which he made an NFL-record 44 field goals in a row.

But there’s at least one kick that Vinatieri will be thinking about this offseason. Part of it was because he’s a competitor who wants to do everything he can to help his team win, and he feels like he let the Colts down. The other part is because it cost him $500,000.

Vinatieri, 44, would have received a $500,000 bonus for making 90 percent of his field goal attempts this season. He went into Week 17 having made 89.6 percent of his attempts, so making a field goal without a miss Sunday would have put Vinatieri over the top.

Vinatieri came up $500,000 short when he missed a 48-yard attempt midway through the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’m not a big stats guy. I’ve said it many times in my career that every kick counts,” Vinatieri said. “I missed it by a kick. Had I made one earlier in the season, it wouldn’t have been an issue. Would have been nice to hit it, but I didn’t.”

His 45-yard attempt later in the quarter was good to put the Colts on the board.

Vinatieri is half of million dollars short, but he still had a successful 21st season in the NFL. He made 27 of 31 field goal attempts (87.1 percent) and was perfect on all 44 percent of his extra-point attempts. His seven field goals from at least 50 yards tied for the second-most in the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Vinatieri, who has one year remaining on his contract, will enter next season 56 points behind Gary Anderson for second place on the NFL's all-time scoring list. Vinatieri is still 166 points behind Morten Andersen for first on that list. Vinatieri would likely have to play two more seasons to pass Andersen because he's never had more than 141 points in a season.