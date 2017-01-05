'Eerily quiet' for Colts as Jim Irsay stays mum on future of coach, GM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The silence of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has reached Day 4.

This is the same Jim Irsay that is active on Twitter, often giving out free tickets or talking about the state of the team, that is still silent after his team missed the playoffs for the second straight season despite playing in the weak AFC South and having quarterback Andrew Luck for 15 of 16 games.

Does Irsay plan to fire coach Chuck Pagano and/or general manager Ryan Grigson, or will he retain both of them?

Will GM Ryan Grigson, left, and coach Chuck Pagano, right, remain with the Colts? Only team owner Jim Irsay knows, but he has declined to talk publicly since their season ended. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

That’s the question that Irsay hasn’t answered yet. The last time Irsay was seen was when he rode off in his golf cart after leaving the locker room and declining comment following their Week 17 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday.

Does Irsay have to address the state of his franchise? No. Pagano fulfilled the NFL-mandated requirement of having a season-ending news conference. It should be noted, though, it was an awkward news conference where it was clear that Pagano was uncomfortable talking about his job status because he had yet to talk to Irsay.

How Irsay is currently approaching things is completely different from this time last year when the Colts missed the playoffs. He came out the day after the season ended and announced a new four-year contract for Pagano, a new three-year contract for Grigson and said there were no internal issues between his coach and general manager.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last weekend that Irsay was unhappy about the Colts’ performance this season. This is the first time since the 1997-98 seasons that the franchise has missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Even some in the organization consider this abnormal. One person within the franchise described the situation as being “eerily quiet.”

The Detroit Lions, who are playing the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs this weekend, announced earlier this week that coach Jim Caldwell will be retained for the 2017 season. The New York Jets did the same thing with their coach, Todd Bowles.

Pagano and Grigson, who is just as at fault for the current state of the team, are both going about things as business as usual with the organization. Pagano said at his news conference that he expects to remain as coach and Grigson started end-of-season meetings with players on Tuesday.

Will it continue to be that way?

Only Irsay knows at this point.