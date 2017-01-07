Jim Irsay appears committed to status quo with Chuck Pagano, Ryan Grigson

The NFL Insiders crew breaks down the many issues weighing down the Colts, from much-needed roster moves to a strategy shift for draft prospects. (2:00)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jim Irsay, in an un-Jim Irsay kind of way, has planted his feet in the sand and is evidently not budging.

The Indianapolis Colts' owner sat behind a table late into the hours of Jan. 4, 2016, and preached about having continuity with head coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson.

"I think it's important to be thoughtful and lean on continuity when you can, and again, Chuck has earned the opportunity going forward," Irsay said at the time. "Ryan also is contractually tied with Chuck going forward, and we're set."

That'll be the case if the status quo stays in place in 2017.

Chuck Pagano hasn't found his defensive footing and Ryan Grigson has a record of shaky roster moves, but Colts owner Jim Irsay seems committed to continuity. Zumapress/Icon SMI

"Ryan has been speaking to Jim," Grigson's agent, Buddy Baker, told WFNI-1070 AM on Friday. "Ryan has been in his office doing what he did last year, doing what he did the year before: preparing for the draft, preparing for free agency and doing his job."

Grigson, like Pagano, is under contract for three more years, but there hasn't been a public confirmation from Irsay that he'll retain both of them. There hasn't been any indication that Irsay or anybody in the organization will be talking anytime soon.

Let's just assume Grigson and Pagano will remain joined at the hip for the 2017 season. That means the general manager with a checkered track record with roster moves and a head coach whose defensive reputation remains nonexistent will try to stop the franchise from descending after being on the brink of reaching the Super Bowl two years ago.

Irsay evidently is showing patience, and doesn't mind that his team has missed the playoffs the past two seasons and has shown an inability to win important games. He talked about the need for continuity and stability with Pagano and Grigson just days before their Week 1 game.

"The football gods, whatever you want to call it, the powers that be, created this correct synergy that said, 'OK, Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano, they are going to be our guys going forward and there is no question about it,'" Irsay said in September.

But you have to wonder how much longer Irsay can stay patient if Grigson's offseason moves -- the Colts will have around $60 million in salary-cap space -- don't pan out next season and if Pagano can't lead his team to the top of the mediocre AFC South.

What happens if the Colts start 0-2 for the fourth straight season?

What happens if Pagano's defense finishes 30th in the NFL again?

What happens if the offensive line continues to give up a lot of hits (128, second-most in the NFL in 2016) on quarterback Andrew Luck?

What happens if the Colts waste another year of Luck's talent, the type that got him a $140 million contract last summer, by not making the playoffs?

Will Irsay still believe in maintaining continuity with Pagano and Grigson?