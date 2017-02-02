No joke: Pat McAfee's retirement leaves significant void for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Pat McAfee spent his eight seasons with the Colts entertaining fans with funny gestures after good punts, putting some in tears during his offseason standup comedy routines and for his social-media comments in which he had no problem going after the likes of former Indianapolis general manager Ryan Grigson and Skip Bayless. And we can’t forget about his desire to go swimming in an Indianapolis canal while intoxicated back in 2010, or all the charitable things he did around the state.

But there’s the Pat McAfee from on the football field that the Colts now face the reality of having to replace. He surprised everybody by retiring at age 29 during the middle of the night Thursday to join Barstool Sports.

McAfee made the Pro Bowl twice while averaging 46.4 gross yards per punt and 39.8 net yards per punt. He had 33.6 percent of his 575 punt attempts land inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

That was just part of his job with the Colts.

McAfee was also the holder for Adam Vinatieri on field goals and extra points. He also handled kickoff duties to save the 44-year Vinatieri's leg and he was also the emergency quarterback behind Andrew Luck and Scott Tolzien.

New Colts general manager Chris Ballard not only has to improve his aging defense this offseason; he now also has to find a new punter, holder and somebody to handle kickoff duties.