Colts will 'stick to the process' if chosen for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts are one of eight possible teams that could end up on HBO’s "Hard Knocks" next training camp, where cameras follow their every move on and off the practice field and in preseason games.

The Colts join Chicago, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Tennessee, New Orleans and Baltimore as teams eligible for "Hard Knocks" because they do not have a new head coach, haven’t been on the show in the past decade and have missed the playoffs in each of the last two years. The NFL will choose the team if one doesn't volunteer.

Quarterback Andrew Luck and his return from offseason shoulder surgery could be a draw for the Colts, but the reality is that they're not a team that looks for extra attention. That's not their make up. And the last thing they need are more distractions as they try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 with new general manager Chris Ballard.

Their most entertaining personality in recent years -- punter/comedian Pat McAfee -- is now enjoying retirement at the young age of 29.

That leaves Jim Irsay as the marquee figure because you never know what random comments the owner will make. Just check out Irsay's Twitter page if you need further proof of that.

Another noticeable thing that will come out of cameras shadowing every move the Colts make is that people will see the number of clichés that coach Chuck Pagano likes to use.

"Next man up."

"Sixty minutes, all you got, don't judge."

"Stick to the process and keep practicing and keep grinding and eventually if you keep swinging that ax, the tree is going to fall."

"Keep chopping wood."

"Can't get too high, can't get too low."

"Stick to the process."

"Keep your blinders on. Keep your earmuffs on."

Pagano's sayings are so well known that the Indianapolis Star ran a 90-second video of some of the coach's favorites this past October. His cliches might work on his players, but who knows if they're good enough to keep viewers entertained on "Hard Knocks."