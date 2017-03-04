Colts can find quality running back in mid-to-late rounds of draft

The Indianapolis Colts will begin their youth movement on defense once free agency starts March 9 and continue through the draft. But the defense isn't the only area that needs to start getting younger players. The same can be said about running back. The Colts don't need to get somebody to come and be an every-down running back for them because Frank Gore rushed for 1,025 yards last season. It's never too early to start thinking about the future, though.

@MikeWellsNFL in a deep RB draft, where should we realistically expect/hope the colts draft one, if they do? Later rounds still valuable? — Jacob Boris (@BorisYellsin) March 3, 2017

Mike Wells: The pressing needs for the Colts are defense, defense and more defense. Defensive line, linebacker, cornerback. The Colts can look to upgrade in all three of those areas if they expect to be better next season. It’s unknown how many years Gore has left in his soon-to-be 34-year-old legs, so getting another running back through free agency, the draft or in a trade is vital for the Colts. If they do select a running back, it would be very, very surprising if they do it in first round or two because of the holes they need to fill on defense. Word is this is a deep enough draft that the Colts will be able to find a running back in the later rounds if they choose to go that direction.

There’s still six weeks before the draft, which means players will be able to improve their position, but there should still be some quality backs like Boise State’s Jeremy McNichols, Wyoming’s Brian Hill, Texas’ D’Onta Foreman and BYU’s Jamaal Williams available when the Colts pick in the later rounds, depending on when they want to pick a running back.

Selecting a running back in the draft may not matter if the Colts sign a young player once free agency begins.