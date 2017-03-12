Signing Dontari Poe during his visit would be substantial for the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts general manager Chris Ballard's defensive overhaul could take another significant step forward when free-agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe comes to Indianapolis for a visit Sunday.

ESPN NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that owner Jim Irsay may send his private jet to pick up Poe. If so, Irsay likely doesn't plan to have the defensive lineman leave Indianapolis without completing a deal.

Ballard and Poe know each other well. Ballard spent the previous four years with the Kansas City Chiefs where Poe was the team's first-round pick in 2012.

Ballard talked early on about needing to dominate the line of scrimmage on offense and defense. Poe could help the Colts, who have often been manhandled on the defensive line in recent seasons, by anchoring the middle if he signs with the team.

Poe, who has 201 tackles and 13 sacks in his five-year career, has only missed two games since entering the league and he's talented enough that he has often remained on the field for passing and running downs. He has also helped out on offense, as he's scored two rushing touchdowns and thrown a touchdown pass.

The Colts, who have signed linebackers Jabaal Sheard, John Simon and Barkevious Mingo since the start of free agency, finished 25th in the NFL against the run last season.

While Poe has only missed two games in his career, one thing to potentially be leery of is that ESPN's Ed Werder reported last week that some teams are worried about possible back issues with Poe.

The Colts, especially Ballard, will be thorough in evaluating Poe physically. If everything lines up, you can expect Irsay, Ballard and coach Chuck Pagano to do everything possible to close the deal with the defensive lineman.