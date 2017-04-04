Tony Romo's move to booth hurts Houston, opens up AFC South

Dan Graziano wonders what the Texans will do next after it was learned Tony Romo will not play in the NFL in 2017. (1:19)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The biggest thing that has continued to keep the Houston Texans, who have won back-to-back AFC South championships, from taking another step in the playoffs has been lack of elite quarterback play.

The Texans would have been in position to improve in the AFC had they been able to land Tony Romo (who knows how much they were really interested in him). But that ended when ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer broke the news that Romo is retiring.

How does all this pertain to the teams in the AFC South?

A healthy Romo combined with the coaching ability of Bill O’Brien and the NFL’s best defense last season would have made the Texans the clear favorite to win the division for a third straight season.

Now the Texans, who traded Brock Osweiler to Cleveland after his one-year disaster in Houston, might be starting fourth-year player Tom Savage at quarterback. Savage has appeared in five games in his career.

You still have to look at the Texans as the AFC South favorite because of O'Brien and a defense that they hope will have a healthy J.J. Watt (76 career sacks) back. It will stay that way until the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans knock them from the top. However, the division is wide open, especially based on the moves Jacksonville and Tennessee made this offseason.

The Jaguars, for the second straight year, have been the headline-grabbers in the division. They signed safety Barry Church and cornerback A.J. Bouye to go with talented second-year cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They also added defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a unit that was the sixth best last season. Bouye and Campbell were two of the top six free agents available in ESPN’s top 150 free agent rankings . The key for the Jaguars will be quarterback Blake Bortles, who continues to struggle to prove that he can be Jacksonville’s franchise quarterback. He’s thrown 69 touchdowns and 51 interceptions in three seasons.

The Titans added former New England cornerback Logan Ryan and former Jacksonville safety Johnathan Cyprien to their defense. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is working his way back from a broken fibula, and the offense continue to improve.

The Colts will always stay in the mix as long as Andrew Luck is healthy and playing with an offensive unit that finished 10th overall and eighth in scoring last season. The key for the Colts, outside of Luck's health following shoulder surgery, is how quickly the coaching staff can get the defense -- a unit that has undergone a significant overhaul and become younger this offseason -- up to speed.

The AFC South is far from the best division in the league, but it’s one that should be competitive from top to the bottom next season.