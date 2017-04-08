Colts have room for Richard Sherman, but drafting CB fits GM's plans

The theme of the Indianapolis Colts' offseason has been signing younger players to relatively short-term deals as they try to slowly fix what has been a flawed roster. New general manager Chris Ballard has been selective in the types of players that he's acquiring.

@MikeWellsNFL Should the Colts be interested in trading for Richard Sherman?! #coltsmail — Bob Borden (@Rmb7884) April 7, 2017

Mike Wells: This is a question I've received nonstop since writing Friday about the Colts' need for a second cornerback to pair with Vontae Davis.

Simply put: The Colts need all the help they can get on defense.

Richard Sherman, who has a lot of buzz around his name with trade rumors, would fill a major void for the Colts, not only in the secondary but for the entire defense. He's been selected to four Pro Bowls, has never missed a game in his career, is still one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL, and is scheduled to make $11.4 million next season and $11 million in 2018.

Then there's this: Sherman's 30 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2011 are the most in that span.

ESPN Seahawks reporter Sheil Kapadia did an excellent job outlining the Sherman situation in a story Friday.

Can you imagine a Colts secondary with Sherman and Davis on a defense that finished 30th in the NFL last season?

Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino wouldn't have to worry about altering his left-right defensive assignments with his cornerbacks to have one of them shadow the opposing team's best receiver because Sherman and Davis are capable of handling that responsibility.

The other factor in having two quality cornerbacks in Davis and Sherman is it would help an Indianapolis pass rush that is still suspect. Those two likely can't lock onto their men forever, but they're talented enough to buy a few more seconds for the front seven to purse the quarterback.

The Colts have plenty of money to absorb Sherman's contract. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday that the Colts have about $30.7 million in salary-cap space remaining.

Those are the positives.

Now, to the arguments against trading for Sherman.

I know I mentioned earlier that the Colts need all the help they can get on defense. But the players they acquire through trades and free agency have to fit into the big picture of what Ballard is trying to get done.

Ballard, who replaced Ryan Grigson, isn't looking to cut any corners with quick-fix moves. Ballard wants to mold the roster the way he sees fit through the draft. And the Seahawks likely want draft picks for Sherman.

That's strike one.

Ballard said during the league owners meetings almost two weeks ago that he's open to trading back in the draft to add more picks because it increases the odds of them being able to "hit" on a player they select.

And now strike two.

Ballard has put an emphasis on getting the roster younger. Sherman is 29, which isn't necessarily old, but he doesn't fit what Ballard is trying to get accomplished.

As tempting as it looks for immediate results, the Colts are better off using the draft to address their cornerback needs.