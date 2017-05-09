That's Peyton's: New punter Jeff Locke's run of wearing No. 18 ends with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- New Colts punter Jeff Locke knew not to ask because his question would have been shot down instantly.

No hesitation. No taking time to think about it.

In fact, Locke might have been laughed at had he asked if he could continue wearing the No. 18, which he had worn since his freshman year at UCLA.

It’s nothing personal toward Locke, but nobody who plays for the Colts will ever wear the No. 18 jersey again. That number belongs strictly to Peyton Manning, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“When my agent was saying the Colts were interested in [signing me], I was like, ‘That’s probably not going to fly [wearing No. 18],’” Locke said Tuesday.

Think of the No. 18 in a Colts uniform, and Manning automatically comes to mind. He led Indianapolis to the playoffs in 11 seasons, compiled at least 12 victories in eight seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2006. In addition, the franchise will create a statue of Manning in front of Lucas Oil Stadium, a venue that Manning played a significant role in getting built in 2008. The statue will be unveiled on Oct. 7 followed by his induction into the Colts Ring of Honor on Oct. 8.

So it’s understandable why Locke knows that outside of a brief stint during his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings, he won’t be wearing the No. 18 for the first time since he was in high school in Arizona.

“It was an interesting story with that,” Locke said. “Guy got cut that had 18, so I took it back in my rookie season. I was 18 since my freshman year of college. I like it a lot, but I’m going to have to respect that here.”

Locke will wear No. 9 while also trying to replace the retired Pat McAfee with punting, kickoffs, holding duties and in the community.

"Many of my Twitter comments after I signed were, 'Good luck filling his shoes.' I laugh at that," Locke said. "I was huge in the community in Minnesota. Did a lot of charity efforts. I don’t think I have the comedic gene that he has, but I’ll definitely get out in the community when I get settled in and get going."