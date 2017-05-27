Could fourth straight 0-2 start spell doom for coach Chuck Pagano?

Chuck Pagano has led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs in three of his five seasons, including an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2014. They’ve yet to have a losing record under Pagano.

But the questions on how much longer Pagano will remain coach of Indianapolis beyond next season started when Chris Ballard was named general manager in January.

@MikeWellsNFL With Ballard remaking the Colts' roster and front office this offseason, how much longer on the coaching staff will he wait #coltsmail — Mark M. (@markymarc31) May 26, 2017

Mike Wells: That’s usually the immediate reaction when a new general manager is hired and the head coach isn’t "his" guy, meaning Ballard wasn’t the person that hired Pagano, who is headed into Year 6 as coach of the Colts.

It also doesn’t help that owner Jim Irsay said back in January, “For 2017, Chuck is our coach.”

No guarantees beyond next season for Pagano.

But it would be a significant assumption if anybody said this is Pagano’s last season as coach of the Colts.

Pagano and Ballard’s relationship is completely different from that of Pagano and former general manager Ryan Grigson. The lines of communication have gone both ways between Pagano and Ballard so far. The same couldn’t be said about Pagano and Grigson, which is one of the reasons why the latter is no longer with the Colts.

The odds of Pagano not returning will likely increase if the Colts miss the playoffs for the third straight season while playing in what’s been one of the weakest divisions in the NFL in recent years. Speculation will swirl even more about Pagano’s future if they get off to another slow start. Don’t forget that the Colts have started 0-2 in each of the past three seasons.

The schedule lines up for an opportunity for the Colts to get off to a decent start. Here’s their first eight games.

Week 1: at Rams

Week 2: vs. Arizona

Week 3: vs. Cleveland

Week 4: at Seattle

Week 5: vs. San Francisco

Week 6: at Tennessee

Week 7: vs. Jacksonville

Week 8: at Cincinnati

Seven of those first eight games are against teams that missed the playoffs last season.

A key for Pagano is the development of his players, especially on defense. The Colts are rebuilding their defense. Ballard had a vision of what a successful defense should look like when he was hired last winter.

As it’s been noted many times this offseason, Ballard believes the team's defense should be young, fast, physical, aggressive and have the ability to create turnovers so that quarterback Andrew Luck and the offense have a short field to work with.

Now it’s up to Pagano and the rest of the coaching staff to ensure that a unit that could have six or seven new starters on it next season develops and is prepared to play on a weekly basis.

You know a way that could help Pagano in his desire to remain coach beyond 2017?

Get the Colts back to winning games.