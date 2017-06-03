Frank Gore in control of starting job despite Colts' RB additions

One of the more active offensive positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason has been running back. They've made a number of additions on the heels of a season that saw Indy's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2007, as Frank Gore gained 1,025.

All the moves the Colts have made at running back have some concerned about Gore.

Long time reader first time writer ... should gore worry about his job with the cheap talented youth behind him #coltsmail — Todd Taylor (@kicoqu2404) June 2, 2017

Mike Wells: Thanks from coming out of hiding and asking a question, Todd. Yes, Gore is heading into his 13th season. And yes, Gore just turned 34. But the starting running-back job is still Frank Gore's to lose.

Your question is valid, though.

The Colts re-signed Robert Turbin earlier this offseason. They selected South Florida’s Marlon Mack in the fourth round of the draft, then signed free agent Christine Michael earlier this week.

The purpose of all the bodies in the backfield is to provide depth; competition for playing time; to start preparing for life after Gore, who is headed into the final season of his three-year contract with Indianapolis; and to help lighten Gore’s workload. Gore had 216 more carries than the Colts' next-closest running back last season.

Frank Gore, who just turned 34, says getting the Colts back to the postseason is more important than his climb up the NFL's all-time rushing list. Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

I don’t think you have to worry about Gore becoming complacent. He’s not worried about individual accolades, but he could jump from eighth to possibly fourth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list if he gains 1,037 yards on the ground next season.

Gore won’t run away from the competition for playing time, either. He embraces the younger players trying to take his spot on the roster. That’s why he often spends his offseason in Florida working out with players sometimes 10 years his junior. If Gore were to lose his starting spot, it would be because somebody outplayed him for it, not because he didn’t work to keep it.

“Frank is always working out, it doesn’t matter,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. “I think he took two days off after the season this year so I’m not worried about that.”

The biggest thing for Gore is winning. He’ll do whatever it takes to help the Colts back to the playoffs after they missed out in each of his first two seasons with the organization.

“I feel as long as I’m healthy and my guys up front and I get the opportunities, I’m going to be successful,” Gore said. “I think the more I’m successful, the more this team will be successful. I don’t really think about yards and that anymore, but like I said, as long as I’m playing healthy, that’ll come. But right now I want to get back to [where the Colts were] before I got here. Get back to how the team was competing to get to the championship.”