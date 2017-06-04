Should there be concern about Andrew Luck's availability for Colts' opener?

The biggest question mark when it comes to the Indianapolis Colts isn't whether their defense will be better or if the offensive line can do a better job of protecting the quarterbacks. It's centered on quarterback Andrew Luck and his health.

Ok ok..this ones serious! Will Luck be ready to go Week 1?! #coltsmail — Bob Borden (@Rmb7884) June 2, 2017

Wells: There hasn’t been any indication Luck won’t be the starting quarterback when the Colts visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Owner Jim Irsay has said more than once he believes Luck will be ready for the start of the regular season following right-shoulder surgery in January. There's no need to speculate if that'll be true because there are still more than three months until that Sept. 10 game against the Rams.

Luck, as the Colts said would be the case, isn’t taking part in the team's offseason workouts because they're being overly cautious with his rehab to make sure there aren’t any setbacks after the 27-year-old dealt with shoulder problems for basically the past two seasons.

The Colts aren’t shedding too much light on how Luck’s rehab is going.

This is the May 31 exchange between coach Chuck Pagano and the media when asked how Luck is doing:

Andrew Luck underwent shoulder surgery in January and has not yet taken snaps in Colts drills this offseason. AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Do you have an update on Andrew Luck?

“Doing great. I’ve got to give you the same thing. He’s doing well rehabbing every single day. He’s a coach out there on the field. He’s in the meetings. He’s doing everything but obviously taking snaps, but he’s taking every one of them from a mental standpoint. He’s doing a great job with Scott [Tolzien], Stephen [Morris] and our young rookie Phillip [Walker]. He’s doing a great job with the tight ends, wideouts and backs. Obviously he knows the offense inside and out, so it’s like having another coach on the field. Great sounding board for Scott, Stephen and Phil for when they come off the field: 'What did you see? Why did you go there? What would you have done?’ Obviously a great sounding board, somebody that they’ll go to and they’ll get immediate feedback not only from Schotty [QBs coach Brian Schottenheimer] but from Andrew.”

Can you give any details surrounding his weightlifting or training regimen?

“I’m on a different plan than him, so I don’t know what his lift schedule is.”

Does he have a lifting schedule?

“I’m sure he’s got something. He’s in rehab. You guys have to talk with the doctors.”

This is what Pagano said when asked about Luck on May 23:

Is there an update on Andrew Luck?

“No.”

Luck continues to be a regular at the Colts' facility. He’s always in the team meetings and he provides an extra set of eyes during workouts while Tolzien, Morris and Walker get the snaps at quarterback in Luck’s absence.

“Classroom stuff has been great going back through the cut-ups,” Schottenheimer said. “Obviously going into Year 2 with [offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski's] system, that’s been great. And then again, I think the fun thing for him is actually when he’s out there he gets the chance to coach a little bit. So he’s out there, and he communicates with the other guys, the receivers, tight ends, some of the things that he’s seeing, which is cool. So, maybe he’s Coach Luck for the next little bit and kind of telling people, ‘Hey, here’s what I’m seeing from my standpoint,’ and getting everybody on the same page.”

It’s expected that there's some concern whether Luck will be ready by Week 1. That’s just human nature, particularly when it comes to Colts fans. For now, they should remain optimistic that he’ll be ready for the start of the season, as Irsay said.

The Colts report to training camp at the end of July. It’ll be interesting to see if Luck is at the point by then where he can practice.