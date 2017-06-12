Johnathan Hankins brings talent, swagger to Colts defense

INDIANAPOLIS -- Johnathan Hankins isn’t bashful. The first-year Colt has already said he believes Indianapolis has the best defense in the AFC, and he's not backing down from that statement.

Will the Colts have the best defense next season? Anything is possible, but it’s probably a long shot when you consider they finished 30th in the NFL last season.

But Hankins’ confidence and attitude is exactly what the Colts need after years of being run over, run through and embarrassed in recent years, including last season when they finished 30th in the league last season.

“I feel like being more of a leader, and you’ve just got to have that confidence," Hankins said. “If you don’t set goals or have high standards, what are you working for?"

The defensive lineman is in his first season with the Colts after spending his first four NFL seasons with the New York Giants. He joins a team where 13 new defensive players were acquired through free agency or the draft and could have seven new starters on the unit.

“Right now, I feel like we got probably the best defense in the AFC,” Hankins said during an interview with NFL Network earlier this offseason.

Don’t laugh. Hankins is being serious.

He truly believes a defense that has finished higher than 20th overall just once in coach Chuck Pagano’s five seasons and gave up 382.9 yards a game last season, the second-most in franchise history, can make a substantial leap.

“I think we’ve got the right guys," he said. “We’ve just got to put the work in and continue to grow. It’s going to take some time, but you always want to have high standards and set high goals."

Now it’s a matter of backing those comments up, according to Pagano.

“If you’re going to do that, you’ve got to back it up," Pagano said. “When you put it out there, you’d better show up. Guys can use whatever they want to use, bulletin-board material. I don’t sit there and promote that. I don’t think any coach at any level promotes that. I just know if you’re going to talk, you’d better walk it."

Hankins has confidence that the Colts can make a sudden turnaround because he’s been a part of a team that's done it before. The Giants were dead last in the league in total yards and passing yards allowed per game and 30th in points allowed per game in 2015. Hankins described that unit as “pretty bad.” The team underwent a roster overhaul during the offseason and improved to allowing the second-fewest points and third-fewest rushing yards allowed while finishing 10th overall in defense.

“Just knowing what a good defense is, being a part of the Giants and seeing the guys that we brought in and knowing them and knowing we all have the right goal in mind of being one of the good defenses and getting to the ultimate goal, which is winning the Super Bowl," Hankins said. “I feel we brought in the right guys to come in and do it."

New Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn’t break the bank financially, but he spent the offseason putting together a younger, faster and more aggressive defense. The Colts would ideally like to make the jump that Hankins talked about, but they would also be fine if they at least moved to the middle of the pack in the league in that category next season.