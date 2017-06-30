AFC South Q&A: Will Chuck Pagano be in trouble if Colts get off to slow start?

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay knew the marriage between general manager Ryan Grigson and coach Chuck Pagano couldn't continue given the duo's strained relationship over the past two seasons. Instead of parting ways with both parties, Irsay fired Grigson and hired first-time general manager Chris Ballard to replace him, allowing Pagano to keep his job for now. Pagano can't afford to let the Colts get off to a slow start in 2017, however.

The Colts have started 0-2 for three straight seasons (and missed the playoffs in two of those campaigns) under Pagano, who isn't Ballard's hand-picked coach. Would a coaching change be warranted if the Colts get off to a slow again this season? Our AFC South roundtable weighs in:

Sarah Barshop, Texans reporter: Yes. Pagano's future has been up in the air in each of the past two offseasons, but Irsay has stayed loyal to him. Unfortunately, the results haven't been there, and with a star quarterback like Andrew Luck, the Colts can win now -- especially in a division that lacks an established powerhouse team. Irsay made the decision to fire Grigson and bring in Ballard because he knew something had to change in order for Indianapolis to live up to its potential with Luck. Even though Pagano is entering the second leg of the four-year deal he signed after the 2015 season, there was still speculation about whether he'd return this year. With Ballard now running the show, it would make sense for Pagano to be on a short leash in 2017.

Michael DiRocco, Jaguars reporter: You certainly could make that argument because the Colts' early-season schedule isn't exactly demanding. Four of their first seven games are against Cleveland, the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco and Jacksonville -- teams that won a combined 10 games last season. If the Colts don't come out of that stretch with at least four victories then Pagano will definitely be on the hot seat. However, as there is no dominant team in the division, a bad start doesn't automatically put the Colts out of playoff contention -- especially if Luck is healthy. He wasn't in 2015, which was the main reason the Colts struggled to finish 8-8 behind Matt Hasselbeck, Charlie Whitehurst, and Josh Freeman. I think most of the blame for the Colts' failure to reach the AFC Championship Game during the 2014 season falls on injuries and Grigson -- not on Pagano.

Mike Wells, Colts reporter: Let’s work under the assumption that Luck (shoulder) will be the starting quarterback in their Week 1 game at the Los Angeles Rams. If that’s the case, yes, the heat should be on Pagano at the start of the season. Not only do the Colts return basically their same offensive unit from last season, along with a revamped defense, but the schedule also plays in their favor. Seven of their first eight games are against teams that missed the playoffs last season. But you have to look at things with Pagano differently if Luck isn’t ready to start the season. A coaching change wouldn’t be warranted if Luck misses time early and the Colts get off to a slow start.