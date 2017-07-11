NBA's big paydays dwarf Andrew Luck's $140 million deal last year

INDIANAPOLIS -- It was a little more than 12 months ago that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck received the "shocking" contract owner Jim Irsay talked about when he signed the biggest deal in NFL history, six years for $140 million.

Fast-forward to today, and Luck's $140 million doesn't seem like that much.

It started last month with Oakland's Derek Carr. The Raiders quarterback signed a five-year $125 million contract, with his average yearly salary of $25 million, which surpasses Luck.

And then NBA free agency arrived.

NBA players have found a way to dwarf Luck's $140 million contract.

Houston's James Harden recently signed a four-year, $170 million deal.

Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry landed a five-year, $201 million extension. Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin agreed to a five-year, $173 million deal, Toronto's Kyle Lowry inked a three-year, $100 million contract and Gordon Hayward received $128 million over four years from Boston.

The structure of NFL and NBA contracts are completely different.

The biggest difference is that NBA contracts are guaranteed. NFL contracts are not. That's why the most important financial number in Luck's contract is the $87 million guaranteed that he'll receive.

To take it a step further to show the difference between the two sports, and you'll see that some NBA players have received some surprisingly eye-popping contracts:

Those three players have a total of one All-Star appearance in a combined 16 seasons. Luck, who is a franchise player, has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and led the Colts to the AFC Championship Game following the 2014 season.