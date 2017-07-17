Colts want (a healthy) Andrew Luck to have single-digit interceptions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Isn't it almost that time already?

It seems like it was just weeks ago that owner Jim Irsay met with media on that Saturday afternoon in January giving his reason for firing general manager Ryan Grigson and retaining coach Chuck Pagano.

Now here we are just 12 days away from the Indianapolis Colts reporting for training camp at the team's facility on July 29. They'll have their first practice the following day at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In 10 of the next 12 days, we'll take a look at key areas for the Colts heading into training camp.

The biggest question mark surrounding quarterback Andrew Luck -- and the entire Colts organization for that matter -- is his health after he had right shoulder surgery in January and missed the team's offseason workouts while still rehabbing.

Luck will return at some point, and when he does, an area the Colts want him to improve in is cutting down on his interceptions. The quarterback who believes he can make any throw no matter how tight the window is has thrown at least 12 interceptions in four of his five seasons.

Indianapolis wants his interception total to be in single digits.

"We say this all the time, ‘Andrew should not be a double-digit interception guy,'" Colts quarterback coach Brian Schottenheimer said during the team's offseason workouts. "Like that's the phrase that we use. He's just too good of a player. So again, if he can eliminate some of those decision interceptions -- I think there are five or six of them -- those numbers drop significantly. You're going to throw interceptions. It just happens."

Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan were the only two quarterback that finished in the top 10 in passing yards and also finished in single digits in interceptions last season. Both quarterbacks threw seven picks.

Luck is coming off a season where he completed a career-high 63.5 percent of his pass attempts. But one of the "first cut ups" the quarterback wanted to look at during his offseason video breakdown, according to Schottenheimer, was of his interceptions last season.

Luck threw 13 interceptions in 15 games last season. And despite preferring to get the big play down the field, eight of his 13 interceptions last season were from 17 yards or less. Schottenheimer said five or six of Luck's interceptions last season were "decision throws."

"If we can eliminate [decision interceptions], that'll obviously help him drop down," Schottenheimer said. "That's kind of the number we've been using. He should throw seven, eight, something like that."