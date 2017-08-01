Colts scuffle in practice in contrast to their 'soft' image

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton talks about the altercation between he and cornerback Vontae Davis during practice Tuesday. The two later shook hands and Hilton said he loves Davis after practice. (0:23)

Hilton on scuffle with Davis: 'Fun to see that' (0:23)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Maybe there’s hope after all for the Indianapolis Colts to change the thought of them being a soft team.

It started with a dust-up between receiver T.Y. Hilton and cornerback Vontae Davis and later included Davis and receiver Phillip Dorsett.

In their first day in pads, the Colts saw emotions get going, as there were two scuffles that both featured Davis.

“I don’t know if it’s fed up with one another,” coach Chuck Pagano said. “I think there’s a perception out there. And we have to change that.”

What perception is that, Coach?

“You guys understand what I’m talking about, you guys write it,” Pagano said.

Chuck Pagano admitted he's aware the Colts have a reputation as a soft team. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have been more of a finesse, big-play team than one that will punch its opponent in the mouth and have no problem playing with a street-brawl mentality.

How else can you explain them losing the AFC South in the month of December the last two seasons?

Mentally and physically tough teams don’t let the Houston Texans come into their own backyard and snatch the division away from them. But that’s been the case, and that’s why the Colts are trying their best to change their image.

That’s one of the reasons why they decided to tackle in training camp, something new general manager Chris Ballard has been looking for them to do. The Colts' previous approach of not tackling was proved not to work, because they’ve routinely been a poor defensive team.

The altercation between Hilton and Davis came after a play when the players were walking back to the huddle during a red-zone situation. Hilton bumped into Davis, who then turned around and shoved his teammate back. The two became tangled up before Pagano and several receivers ran over to break up the skirmish.

This is what happens when you have a top WR line up against a top CB. 👀 #ColtsCamp pic.twitter.com/FlpxM8ER2p — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 1, 2017

Hilton got the better of Davis several plays later when he ran an out route and slid to the ground to catch a touchdown pass from quarterback Scott Tolzien. Hilton hopped up quickly and started celebrating the touchdown.

Hilton and Davis shook hands at the end of that portion of practice.

“Just competing, that’s all,” Hilton said. “At the end of day, guys are going to compete, we want to show that dog. Me and [Davis] showed our dog. We’re just trying to get better.”

Iron sharpens Iron. Love you ghost 👻 — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) August 1, 2017

Always love. Just getting each other better. We both wanna win bad — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) August 1, 2017

Davis wasn't done tangling it up with the receivers. He and Dorsett ended up on the ground grabbing each other on the far end of the field later in practice.

Pagano said he wants his players to get as “close to the line as possible” but don’t cross it when it comes to being physical.

“Talked to the guys about what the line is in being aggressive,” he said. “We talk to them about it all the time. We’re going to play through the framework of the rules. You can’t fight in the game. You fight in the game, throw a punch, you’re going to get ejected, you’re going to get disqualified. We all know these things are going to happen. Guys have to learn how to control their emotions.”