Colts WR Marvin Bracy says he's the fastest player in the NFL

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL's fastest player -- supposedly -- currently makes his home with the Indianapolis Colts.

No, it's not receivers T.Y. Hilton or Phillip Dorsett.

Those two have exceptional speed, but there's another receiver on the roster who believes he's the fastest player in the league.

Track star Marvin Bracy is aiming to make the Colts' roster despite not having played in a football game in five years. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

His name is Marvin Bracy.

"Absolutely," Bracy said when asked if he's the fastest.

The Colts signed Bracy on Monday.

It's understandable why Bracy believes there's not another player in the league faster than him. He qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 100-meter dash. A groin injury kept Bracy from making the Olympic final for the 100.

Football isn't foreign to Bracy. He played in the Under Armour All-America Game in 2012 when he was in high school and signed a football scholarship with Florida State. Bracy redshirted his freshman year at Florida State, then quit playing football and college track in May 2013 after signing a contract with Adidas, where he would concentrate on running track and making the Olympic team.

"I had a bunch of disagreements with the coaching staffs on both ends," Bracy said. "You come in as a top sprinter, they don't want football to put weight on you. They say that slows you down. When you're playing football, they don't want you doing other sports."

Bracy always kept it in his mind that he was a football player. He ran the first of two 40-yard sprints in 4.30 seconds at Florida State's pro day in the spring. He was in rookie minicamp with the Carolina Panthers in May and then went to rookie camp with the New Orleans Saints, where it was revealed that he needed to have hernia surgery. Bracy worked out for the Colts on Monday and they signed him that same day.

"Passion for the sport," Bracy said. "I walked away from a consistent track contract, in which I was making a great living, to pursue another dream."

The reality is Bracy is a long shot to make the Colts' roster, especially since he hasn't played in an actual football game since 2012. Indianapolis already has the likes of Hilton, Dorsett, Donte Moncrief, Chester Rogers and Kamar Aiken at that position, but that doesn't mean Bracy can't make an impression for other teams during preseason games.

"For me, there's no ceiling -- it's all up from here," Bracy said. "I'm at the bottom, obviously. I need to start working my way up."