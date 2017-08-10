Andrew Luck is 'another set of eyes' for Colts while on sidelines

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck's physical presence hasn't been felt on the field in more than seven months. But his emotional and mental presence can be felt throughout the organization as he continues his right shoulder rehabilitation.

Luck is a regular in team meetings and also in individual position meetings as he tries to shorten the gap of work that needs to be done once he's taken off the physically unable to perform list and returns to practice.

Andrew Luck hasn't been on the field in seven months because of a shoulder injury, but he's making an impact for the Colts. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

"He does everything just everybody else does," offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski said.

Talking to his teammates about different situations is the most Luck can do while on PUP. He has been seen on the practice field on only two of the team's first nine training camp days. He was animated and heavily involved on the sideline throughout.

"We haven't seen him in a while," coach Chuck Pagano joked earlier this week. "If it was college, we would've thought he transferred. It's great having him out there, another set of eyes, another coach on the field. It's good for his soul as well."

It's inside the facility where Luck is often involved -- and not always with positive comments. T.Y. Hilton said Luck, a perfectionist, will leave the quarterback meeting room to address the receivers in their room.

"[He] lets us have it whether we're doing bad or good," Hilton said. "If you run the wrong route, [he'll say], 'I need you to be in this spot.' Just making sure we're in the right spots."

Luck is in the meeting room with his teammates when he's not in the film room looking at clips from the previous seasons and dissecting different defensive scenarios.

He's coming off a season when he completed a career-high 63.5 percent of his passes while playing the entire season with a shoulder injury that had him listed as limited on the practice report at least one day each week.

The biggest question mark, other than Luck's health, is with the offensive line and whether that group can keep the franchise quarterback on the field without having to take a constant pounding, as he has throughout his career. The Colts gave up 44 sacks and 128 quarterback hits last season. This is the first time under Luck that the Colts have returned their core group of offensive linemen from the previous season.

"Andrew is not the type of guy that will take a backseat just because he's not out there playing," left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. "He's still keeping a role. He goes through the video of every practice. He'll come up to [the offensive linemen] with different things, asking what we think about different scenarios, what he thinks about certain cadences. He's constantly thinking even though he's not practicing. We wouldn't expect anything else from him."