Colts will have to alter playbook if Scott Tolzien starts at quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS -- The possibility of quarterback Andrew Luck missing the Indianapolis Colts' Week 1 game at the Los Angeles Rams became official on Aug. 13 when owner Jim Irsay wouldn't commit to him playing in that game -- or even possibly Week 2.

If Luck is out Scott Tolzien would likely start those games, and that means offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski will have to alter the playbook some to suit Tolzien.

"We'll make those adjustments if that's the case down the road," Chudzinski said. "Like we've said before and many times, really we're focused on us individually improving."

The Colts' offense struggled during Scott Tolzien's three series in the preseason opener against Detroit, generating just 27 yards of offense. Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

Tolzien isn't Luck when it comes to quarterbacking. One of Luck's strong suits is his ability to throw the deep ball to receivers like T.Y. Hilton, something Tolzien has struggled with during training camp. Chudzinski simplified things for Tolzien when he started for Luck against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Rather than have Tolzien hold the ball for an extended period in the pocket, Chudzinski had plays that allowed the quarterback to get rid of the ball quicker. Tolzien was 22-of-36 against the Steelers and 16 of those completions went for 10 yards or less. Colts receivers gained 40 yards after the catch on those 16 completions.

"Every week we tailor it some to the opponent, some to who may be playing, skill-wise, O-line-wise, quarterback-wise and all those type of things all go into it," Chudzinski said.

The Colts wrap up training camp Thursday and Luck (shoulder) remains on the physically unable to perform list. Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard have both said the quarterback will be off PUP before the regular season starts, allowing him to begin practicing with his teammates. But playing against the Rams is uncertain.

The Colts' offense totaled 27 yards in Tolzien's three series in their preseason opener against Detroit last weekend. Tolzien and the rest of the offense will likely play more snaps against Dallas on Saturday before playing into the second half against Pittsburgh on Aug. 26.

"It's such a small sample," coach Chuck Pagano said about the game against the Lions. "We're going to know more as we go. We know how important the position is and all that stuff, but we've got a long ways to go."

Hilton added, "The guy just continues to get better -- works, works, works. He'll come in and watch film, breaks it down. So, for him, he'll just have to apply it on Saturday and we should be fine."