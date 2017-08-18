Andrew Luck's absence has Colts searching for answers, identity

INDIANAPOLIS -- It was probably only fitting that on the final play of the Indianapolis Colts training camp rookie Marlon Mack dropped what should have been an easy touchdown reception.

That play kind of summed of how things have gone so far for a Colts team in a transition period. Injuries, no identity and question marks at several positions have highlighted what was a less-than-entertaining training camp during a time when things should be starting to come together for Indianapolis.

"We're far, far from over," coach Chuck Pagano said. "That's the first thing I told them when we got back in the building on Tuesday is it's a camp mindset. Just because we broke out of the hotel, it's training camp. I know we have talked about it a lot. We've got a committed room, there's a ton of football character in that locker room. Guys love the game; they love to work. But we've got a long way to go. We're in camp mode. We will not be out of camp mode until the Cincinnati game is over. There is nothing more important than tomorrow and nothing more important than the next game. But we need to work, that's it. We've got to work.”

It's been a frustrating training camp for the Colts and Andrew Luck, who is waiting to be activated from the physically unable to perform list. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

There has routinely been enthusiasm, anticipation and expectations every year under Pagano, even in 2012 because it was quarterback Andrew Luck's first season after being taken No. 1 overall.

But now?

Nothing. The Colts aren't being talked about when it comes to expectations. You can say there really shouldn't be much said about the Colts when you consider the rash of injuries their dealing with beyond just Luck.

At least 10 players, including eight offensive players, the Colts expected to be starters or key contributors have dealt with injuries in training camp. That's part of the reason why nobody has any idea of what kind of team the Colts can be.

"Those guys on offense are trying to put pieces together," Pagano said. "The quarterback is new and all that stuff. You're missing (Luck). Those other guys are doing a great job but it makes it difficult to be where you want to be at this point in camp. But we'll make no excuses. We'll continue to work and we'll prepare and put the time in. They're not going to push back the game."

The biggest storyline surrounding the Colts isn't on the football field. It revolves around when Luck will get off the physically unable to perform list and be able play in the regular season. There still hasn't been a timetable given on Luck's return.

"I think he is going to want to jump right in," Pagano said. "We are going to want him to jump right in, (but) I'll listen to the docs and trainers. Whatever they tell us is the right thing to do, that's what we'll do.”

Luck's talent has been documented, and his absence on the practice field has been noticeable. The first-team offense hasn't been run smoothly by Scott Tolzien, who is starting until Luck returns. The revamped defense might end up being improved this season, but it's hard to read too much into how its looked in practice because the unit has been going against backup quarterbacks who have been too inconsistent and haven't always had key offensive players in practice.

"We don't worry if nobody talks about us," veteran cornerback Darius Butler said. "We only worry about ourselves and getting better every day. We know it's a quarterback-driven league and that's where the buzz comes from. But again, we don't worry about that kind of stuff."