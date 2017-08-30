Fantasy alert: Draft Andrew Luck at your own risk

INDIANAPOLIS – Everything was lined up for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck to possibly have one of the best statistical seasons of his six-year NFL career.

Andrew Luck hasn't throw a pass in a game since January and none at all in practice this offseason. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

He returned all his top skill-position players, including receiver T.Y. Hilton, who led the NFL in receiving yards last season. They have three running backs in Frank Gore, Robert Turbin and rookie Marlon Mack to help keep defenses honest. And for the first time in Luck’s NFL career, the Colts returned their top offensive linemen from the previous season.

The Colts have all the pieces to help them improve from finishing 10th in total offense last season to being closer to the top five, all the while setting the stage for Luck to top the career-high 63.5 completion percentage he set last season and throw close to the 40 touchdown passes he threw in 2014.

But it’s wishful to think about those things at this point.

Why?

Luck hasn’t thrown a pass in practice since last December, and his last completion in a game was a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Doyle to beat Jacksonville in Week 17 on New Year’s Day. So with nearly eight months in between passes and not knowing how the long layoff will affect his performance, you can probably say it's a mystery as to what sort of quarterback Luck will be when he returns.

And oh yeah, speaking of Luck returning, nobody knows for sure when that will happen because he’s still shelved on the physically unable to perform list from his January right shoulder surgery. There’s a good chance Luck will miss at least their Week 1 game at the Los Angeles Rams and possibly even more. What also can’t be forgotten is that coach Chuck Pagano said back in June that Luck will be on a pitch count once he starts practicing. That could add on to the time period of when Luck will return to his form prior to getting injured in Week 3 of the 2015 season.

Will it be one game? What about two games or even longer for Andrew Luck to look like his old self again? At this point the Colts will gladly take their franchise quarterback back on the practice field before they start thinking about what he'll be like in game action.