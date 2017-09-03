Colts sign seven of their own cut players to the practice squad

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed seven of a possible 10 players to their practice squad. The only returning player that spent time on the Colts practice squad last season is offensive lineman Adam Redmond.
The Colts have three quarterbacks on the active roster and a fourth -- Phillip Walker -- on the practice squad. Three of the seven players are rookies.
WR Fred Brown: The former Mississippi State Bulldog had seven receptions for 99 yards a touchdown in the preseason. He’ll be a player to keep an eye on for the active roster down the road because Chester Rogers (hamstring) and Donte Moncrief (shoulder) both dealt with injuries during training camp.
TE Henry Krieger-Coble: Played in the final two games of the 2016 season with the Denver Broncos. The Colts claimed him off waivers on July 30. Krieger-Coble had four catches for 30 yards in the preseason with the Colts.
OL Adam Redmond: Is back on the practice squad for the second straight season with the Colts.
LB Darnell Sankey: The linebacker who is on his fourth team was fifth on the team in tackles with 11 in the preseason.
LB Garrett Sickels: The undrafted free agent out of Penn State had five tackles in the preseason.
QB Phillip Walker: The undrafted rookie out of Temple opened the preseason as the Colts’ second-string quarterback behind Scott Tolzien, who is starting in Andrew Luck's absence. But that didn’t last because Walker, who threw for 147 yards with a touchdown and interception, was eventually passed by Stephen Morris on the depth chart.
S Andrew Williamson: The second-year player who spent the 2016 season on the injured reserve list was third on the team in tackles in the preseason with 13.