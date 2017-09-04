Colts' Jacoby Brissett has 'opportunity to compete' with Scott Tolzien

Colts general manager Chris Ballard breaks down the decision to not have Andrew Luck play in the team's opener against the Rams. (0:53)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts didn’t bring Jacoby Brissett to be complacent as Scott Tolzien’s backup at quarterback.

They want more out of Brisett. The Colts want him to push Tolzien for the starting job until Andrew Luck returns from his shoulder injury.

“That’s why we brought him here,” coach Chuck Pagano said. “He’s no different than anybody else. He’ll have an opportunity to compete. Scott’s the starter and he has to produce, everybody has to produce.”

Brisett, who was traded from New England for receiver Phillip Dorsett, has the chance to challenge Tolzien for snaps because Tolzien didn't prove he was the clear option during the preseason. Tolzien played in all four preseason games and threw for 241 yards, and the Colts only scored 13 points with him in the game.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

An argument could have been made that Stephen Morris deserved the chance to start over Tolzien, but Morris was released over the weekend in a move that Ballard said was a “hard" decision.

“I thought over time, Scott was more consistent,” general manager Chris Ballard said. “And I think Stephen will tell you this: Stephen was bad during OTAs. He knows it. He was bad. And he was bad early in training camp to a point where we moved him to the third quarterback.”

Brissett will need to get up to speed with the playbook before he can challenge Tolzien. He had a brief conversation with Patriots coach Bill Belichick after the trade before hopping on a plane and beginning a 48-hour period of meeting Luck and then immediately starting on the offensive playbook.

“Brissett has to get up to speed, but I like and we like Jacoby Brisett and we think he does have upside and we think he’s going to give us some competition at the position,” Ballard said.

Brissett was the third quarterback in New England behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. He started two games in 2016 when Brady was serving his four-game suspension and Garoppolo was injured. He was 34-of-55 for 400 yards with no touchdowns, and he was sacked six times while going 1-1 as a starter last season. He started and played the entire game in the Patriots’ final preseason game on Thursday and finished 28-of-39 for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

“We have our scouts monitor every team in the league,” Ballard said. “We do every team during the preseason. They’re looking for teams that have depth and guys that will get cut and guys that are getting traded. When Jacoby situation came up, we thought we had a chance to acquire a young quarterback that we have under contract for three years that’s going to be a very good No. 2 quarterback you can win with when he has to play.”

Brissett, who is headed into his second season, spent ample time soaking in every bit of knowledge from Belichick and Brady, the NFL’s best head coach and quarterback, respectively.

“You’re playing for two of the best in the game,” Brissett said. “It’s hard to put into words how much you learn, what you learn because every day was a learning experience. I’m sure it’s the same thing here. You look to apply some of the things that you learned from year to year and be receptive from the coaching here and just continue to get better each day.”