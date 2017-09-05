T.Y. Hilton becomes a different 'Ghost' when Andrew Luck is out

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton has been quarterback Andrew Luck's favorite target for the majority of their time together since they both entered the NFL in 2012.

Things change for Hilton and the Colts when Luck doesn't play. The sixth-year receiver, who led the NFL in receiving yards (1,448) last season, doesn't have the same impact on games without Luck.

That’ll have to change if the Colts expect to have any kind of success while Luck (shoulder) remains out. Hilton and the rest of the skill position players will be catching passes from quarterback Scott Tolzien for the time being.

“I think we’re still learning each other, still trying to figure each other out,” Hilton said. “The most important part is that we trust one another. The main thing for us is just learn the playbook, understand what Scott wants or whoever’s back there and just be in the right spots. Just win.”

Missing Luck How wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has fared with and without quarterback Andrew Luck in the starting lineup: Luck starts No Luck Games 68 10 Receptions 335 39 Yards 5,252 609 Yards per catch 15.6 15.6 Targets per game 8.5 7.0 Yards per game 77.2 60.9 Touchdowns 28 2

Hilton, nicknamed "The Ghost" because of his ability to leave defenses wondering where he's at on the field, has averaged the same yards per catch (15.6) with Luck as he has without him during the 10 regular-season games the quarterback has missed in his career. Where the drop-off comes for Hilton is in receptions, targets, receiving yards and touchdowns. He’s had only one game with at least 100 yards in games Luck didn’t play.

Hilton didn’t have any receptions in the preseason while playing minimal snaps. Offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski has to find ways to get Hilton open, and the receiver has to be able to stretch the defense down the field -- and Tolzien has to get the ball to him -- to open things up underneath for the other receivers and so defenses don't load the box to stop the run.

Coach Chuck Pagano said the Colts have to be able to move the ball and get some chunk plays down the field to be effective.

“I think we can do a lot of things,” Hilton said. “(Tolzien’s) a pro. He comes in and works hard, asks us what we see in the defense, asks all the right questions, and he goes out there and competes. So, for us, we just got to be able to make the plays for him, and we should be fine.”