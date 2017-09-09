Colts want Scott Tolzien to be the best Scott Tolzien, not Andrew Luck

LOS ANGELES -- The regular season has finally arrived after seven weeks of preparation and the constant speculation of Andrew Luck's availability.

Luck (shoulder) won’t be on the field when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. That means the Colts will have try to get by without their franchise quarterback for the time being.

Here’s a look at three key areas for the Colts:

Tolzien factor: Scott Tolzien, who is starting in place of the injured Luck, is 0-2-1 in his career as a starter. He is just the fourth different quarterback to start the season opener for the Colts since 1998. What has the Colts optimistic about Tolzien is that he has taken most, if not all, of the first-team reps at quarterback since the team reported for offseason workouts back in April. Running back Robert Turbin said one of the biggest differences between Tolzien now and from back in April is that he has command of the huddle and has no problem speaking up if he feels like something isn't going right. Offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski will have to put Tolzien in position to be successful by making the proper play calls. The Colts haven’t shown any signs of being able to sustain long drives. That means they’ll have to take their shots down the field to receivers like T.Y. Hilton. “(Tolzien) doesn’t have to be Andrew Luck,” Chudzinski said. “He just has to be Scott Tolzien, and the best Scott Tolzien he can be.”

Has the defense turned the corner?: The Colts won’t have their best defensive player against the Rams. Cornerback Vontae Davis is still out with a groin injury suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third preseason game. Without Davis and lacking a legitimate pass-rushers, the Colts, who finished 30th in total defense last season, will have a tough go of things, even playing against a Rams quarterback in Jared Goff who also has struggled. The last thing the Colts can do is give Goff confidence early against a secondary that will have two rookies -- Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston -- as two of their top three cornerbacks. Giving Goff confidence would set up the running game for the Rams. “I think that our identity right now goes along with our (defensive) front,” Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino said. “I think our front, we’re big and we’re physical; we’ve got enough athleticism to make the plays that we’re supposed to make. I think that’s where our identity is, and that’s where we all want our identity to be. And if you’re going to say that you’re a big, physical football team, you better collect a bunch of big, physical football players, and that’s what we’ve done. A year ago, we weren’t as big."

No slow starts: The Colts can’t use not having Luck as a crutch. They still have to find a way to avoid getting off to a slow start. The schedule is set up for them to possibly get off to a decent start with six of their first seven games against teams that missed the playoffs last season. But a poor showing against the Rams will lead to questions about how much longer the Colts will wait to give quarterback Jacoby Brissett some snaps, especially after Tolzien's inconsistent preseason. A brutal performance will undoubtedly also put the focus on coach Chuck Pagano. “We want to start fast,” Pagano said. “We want to get off to a great start. Again, if we focus on the results and not the process, we’ll get screwed up. Process has no fear. You start focusing on results and you get away from the things that win football games, and that’s great fundamentals, great communication, efficiency, execution, eliminating turnovers, creating turnovers, don’t penalize yourself.”