Colts can only blame themselves for a messy quarterback situation after blowout loss

LOS ANGELES -- If the Indianapolis Colts were going to have a quarterback controversy while Andrew Luck is out they should have had it in May or June, not in September and not after getting thoroughly embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams.

But here the Colts are, having to decide if they should permanently stick with Jacoby Brissett as the starter until Luck returns or go back to Scott Tolzien, who was benched in the fourth quarter Sunday after looking horrible for three quarters in the Colts’ 46-9 loss to the Rams.

The Colts have only themselves to blame for being in this quarterback situation. Tolzien showed as the days went by while taking first-team snaps that he doesn’t have what it takes to run the offense in Luck’s absence.

Indianapolis should have avoided this situation months ago. They have repeatedly said they knew there was a possibility that Luck would miss time in the regular season. They could have gone out and acquired a quarterback -- Colin Kaepernick -- to push, and likely pass, Tolzien for snaps with the first team. There's no timetable on Luck's return from his January right shoulder surgery.

They stood pat with Tolzien and even released Stephen Morris, who had a better preseason than Tolzien, because they felt like Tolzien was consistently better.

Offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski said he wanted Tolzien to be the best Scott Tolzien that he could be and not worry about being Andrew Luck in just the fourth start of his NFL career. The Colts would have been better off if Tolzien played like an injured Andrew Luck

A sign of things to come for Tolzien started on his first pass attempt when he tried to throw to T.Y. Hilton along the Colts sideline. The pass was so badly underthrown that it was an easy interception for Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.

And even when Tolzien did have an open receiver, his lack of arm strength was evident. He had an open Kamar Aiken deep across the middle of the field, but the ball hung in the air long enough that safety Lamarcus Joyner was able to make up the ground and knock the pass down.

Tolzien’s second interception that was returned for a touchdown happened when he targeted Hilton again along the Colts sideline. This time it was Joyner who leaped in the air for the interception that was returned 29 yards for the touchdown.

It was probably only fitting that Tolzien’s final pass would have been intercepted an likely returned for a touchdown by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman if Donte Moncrief didn’t break up the play by yanking on Robey-Coleman’s facemask and being called for a penalty. Tolzien's day ended with him going 9-of-18 for 128 yards with two interceptions and also being sacked four times.

Brissett, who the Colts acquired from New England for receiver Phillip Dorsett on Sept. 2, completed his first pass for 50 yards to lead the Colts to their only touchdown of the game. He was 2-of-3 for 51 yards.

The Colts have enough tape of Tolzien to realize what he is, now it looks like it might be time to give Brissett a shot at running the offense.