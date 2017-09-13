Colts to give Scott Tolzien, Jacoby Brissett snaps before deciding on starter

The NFL Live crew breaks down the issues with Indianapolis' offensive line that may deter the QB from coming back. (1:38)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts plan to give practice snaps to quarterbacks Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett before picking a starter for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before having a walk-through on Saturday.

The Colts find themselves in a quarterback dilemma because starter Andrew Luck (shoulder) is still out and Tolzien fell flat on his face so hard that he was benched in the fourth quarter of last week’s 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Colts had only 225 yards of total offense and were 0-of-10 on third down.

“We’ve got to grind out tough yards,” said coach Chuck Pagano. “We’ve got to find a way to move the chains, and we’ve just gotta hang in there. Get in third-and-manageable and make some first downs.”

Tolzien, who has been working with the first team since April, had two interceptions returned for touchdowns and threw for only 128 yards before being replaced by Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter.

“I think there’s a little extra motivation just because the competitor inside of you is not pleased with how things went,” Tolzien said. “You want it that much more. I would say as far as the X’s and O’s and things like that, that approach doesn’t change.”

Brissett’s mobility and arm strength is better suited to start. The issue with him is his lack of knowledge when it comes to the playbook. Brissett has only been with the Colts since Sept. 2 after being traded from the New England Patriots.

“I’m new here, still continuing to learn, continue to get better and get familiarity with the offense and the team and go from there,” Brissett said. “Since I got here, I’ve been in the playbook and trying to learn as much and asking for advice in the quarterback room.”

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said his team is preparing for the Colts offense, not for a particular quarterback.

“You prepare for a team that is hungry as hell to get their first win at home,” Arians said. “You prepare for their offense whether who is playing quarterback. One might be a little more elusive or a scrambler but still, they can’t put in a new offense for the other guy. You’re going to have to stop T.Y. (Hilton). You’re going to have to stop Frank Gore. You’re going to have to stop (Jack) Doyle. They’re going to do the things they do no matter who is pulling the trigger.”