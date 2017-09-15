Will Colts roll the dice and start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback?

Herm Edwards predicts that we'll see "the real Arizona defense" show up in Week 2 and with Carson Palmer at QB, Bill Polian agrees that Jacoby Brissett and the Colts don't have a chance against the Cardinals. (0:39)

INDIANAPOLIS -- For Scott Tolzien, it's a matter of getting over the mental hurdle of his complete flop in Week 1. For Jacoby Brissett, it's a matter of how much of the offense he can grasp in less than two weeks of practice time.

The Indianapolis Colts have yet to announce who will start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but after watching Tolzien run the first-team offense, they might be better off rolling the dice with Brissett because he could bring some life to an offense that needs a jolt.

Tolzien started against the Rams before being benched in the fourth quarter after throwing two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. The benching came after nearly five months of Tolzien working with the first team with the anticipation of him remaining the starter until Andrew Luck (shoulder) returned.

Offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski acknowledged confidence could be a concern depending on the character of the player.

Jacoby Brissett quickly injected life into the Colts' offense coming off the bench Sunday. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

"When you're around guys that they can't bounce back from things, that could be an issue," he said. "But Scott is a mentally tough guy. He's back at it, working at it as hard as ever, if not harder this week. That's the thing about this league, no matter what you're doing good, bad and different from the last week, it's over. If you sit around licking your wounds, it's going to affect you for the week coming up and that's something we can't do."

When Brissett replaced Tolzien on Sunday, he gave the Colts one of their few jolts on offense by immediately completing a 50-yard pass to Donte Moncrief. It was clear that Brissett still is learning the offense when he was looking down at his wristband before making the call in the huddle.

That'll be the case again if coach Chuck Pagano decides to make the switch.

"You have to make some adjustments," Chudzinski said. "He's been here a week, so getting to know him is as important as him getting to know the playbook. That's a process that happens over time. We had a package last week for him that we had operating really with two different game plans that we did and utilizing wristbands and doing some of those types of things.

"I've been impressed in the short amount of time that he's been here. It would be a very challenging situation. But he's the type of guy -- smart, very poised and I like some of the things I've seen on the field just from his physical tools as well."

This isn't the first time that the Colts may be starting a quarterback who has been in their system a short period of time. In fact, they played two quarterbacks who were with the team an even shorter span during the 2015 season.

Injuries to Luck, Matt Hasselbeck and Charlie Whitehurst forced the Colts to sign Josh Freeman and Ryan Lindley and play them after just five days with the team in the season finale against the Tennessee Titans that season. The two combined to go 21-of-38 for 200 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Brissett said earlier this week that he's been spending the majority of his time trying to grasp as much of the offense as possible.

Will things go smoothly if he ends up starting?

Likely not, but his arm strength and mobility would give the Colts something they've been missing without Luck.