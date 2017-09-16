Friendship between Chuck Pagano, Bruce Arians one of brotherly love

INDIANAPOLIS -- The friendship started more than 16 years ago, when both were assistant coaches with the Cleveland Browns. One was the secondary coach, the other was offensive coordinator. The two remained close to the point that, in 2012, the Indianapolis Colts' new coach was able to convince Bruce Arians to get off the lake and away from his golf game so he could be the team's offensive coordinator.

"Probably not," Arians said when asked if he would have gotten back into coaching had Chuck Pagano not called. "Yeah, I don't think my wife would have let me. She loved Indy, so it was easy."

There have been countless laughs between the two, emotional talks about each other's health and about the job each has done in his current position -- Pagano as head coach of the Colts and Arians as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

On Sunday, the two friends will meet for the second time since Arians left the Colts at end of the 2012 season to become coach of the Cardinals, when the two winless teams face off at Lucas Oil Stadium. Arians got the upper hand in the first meeting, when the Cardinals beat the visiting Colts 40-11 in 2013.

Friends and often colleagues for the better part of two decades, Chuck Pagano, left, and Bruce Arians face off Sunday for the second time as head coaches. AP Photo/Matt York

"I love the guy like a brother," Pagano said. "We were lucky. The stars lined up perfectly. He was available, so we were very, very lucky to get Bruce."

Arians stepped in and led the Colts to a 9-3 record while Pagano battled cancer in 2012. Arians, too, has dealt with health issues. The 64-year-old had surgery to remove a cancerous piece of his kidney earlier this year. He was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma last December and had symptoms of diverticulitis during a joint practice with the Chargers in San Diego in August 2016.

"Until you get knocked across the head with some stuff, we all think we can go forever and nothing is going to knock us down and we'll survive everything and we've got nine lives," the 56-year-old Pagano said. "'Bring it on.' Shoot, the health scares are nothing. It's the football crap that will kill you. You know what I mean? These Sundays. Why do you think guys have issues?"

The two, according to Arians, haven't talked much over the past couple weeks. The Cardinals coach said he believes he hasn't talked to Pagano since the end of the preseason. That's understandable when you consider that both coaches have their issues they're dealing with.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Arians is trying to get Arizona to bounce back from going 7-8-1 and missing the playoffs last season. The Colts, meanwhile, haven't made the postseason since 2014, and they're currently trying to survive without quarterback Andrew Luck while Pagano is likely coaching for his job.

"We sounded off each other a lot," Arians said, laughing. "It wasn't going great for either one of us at times and it was always a good shoulder to talk to. Never cry on, just talk to. ... Yeah, it's a production business, we all know that. He knows how to do it. Just don't stray from your principles. We're not going to stray from ours after our bad season last year. We know that [our approach] wins and just stick to it."