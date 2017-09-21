From Parcells to Belichick to Brady, Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has had proper tutelage

INDIANAPOLIS -- The maturity is easily noticeable when you’re around Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The way he talks. The manner in which he carries himself. The confidence he already has in running the offense after just two weeks with his new team.

Those traits are to be expected when you consider the résumés of the Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers Brissett has been fortunate enough to have been around since his high school days.

Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, to name a few.

"Never let the same thing beat you twice," is the best advice Colts QB Jacoby Brissett says he's gleaned after being around some of the game's biggest names. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Brissett, who will make his second start with Indianapolis when the Colts take on Cleveland on Sunday, soaked in every ounce he could from those three -- good and bad -- because of their success.

“You see it the right way and the wrong way to do it,” Brissett said. “It’s definitely a lot of information to help me along the way. Not saying I’m going to do everything they say or do it all right. It’s definitely trigger points that you understand.”

Parcells, the longtime NFL head coach, has known Brissett since 2011, when the quarterback was a standout at Dwyer High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. Parcells, who lives in Florida part of the year, is friends with Brissett’s high school coach. He and Brissett have remained in contact through the years, and Parcells helped the quarterback through the draft-preparation process prior to being selected by the New England Patriots in the third round in 2016.

“I have such a very high regard for him personally,” Parcells told ESPN. “Extremely high regard. I’m hoping things go very well for him. But I’m a little mad because every Sunday I have to watch the god damn game from beginning to end now because he’s playing. That’s the truth. I’ll be there watching.”

The Colts traded receiver Phillip Dorsett to the Patriots for Brissett on Sept. 2. After Scott Tolzien proved ineffective, Brissett was starting two weeks later, going 20-of-37 for 216 yards and an interception against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He'll remain the starter until Andrew Luck returns from his shoulder injury.

"Obviously it wasn’t his first rodeo, but you could tell the poise, the command and the calmness, it was all there,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said of Brissett's play against the Cardinals.

Young players should be envious of what Brissett, 23, has been able to learn.

He has Parcells in the contact list on his phone, and he spent his rookie season learning from Belichick, arguably the NFL’s greatest head coach, and Brady, arguably the NFL’s greatest quarterback, while with the Patriots.

It wasn’t just a matter of being on the sideline as the third-string quarterback (mostly, though he did start two games) watching Brady pick apart defenses. It was watching how Brady approached practices, film sessions and taking care of his body. Those things go a long way for a young player trying to find his niche in the league.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

“He’s playing like it’s his first year,” Brissett said. “That’s true with a lot of players around the league. Even people here [with the Colts]. Luck is not playing, but he’s into it. As a young player it’s definitely good to see a lot of the older guys take that on. [Brady] is like he’s a rookie coming into the league. He’s just having fun.”

What’s the best advice Brissett was given along the way?

“Never let the same thing beat you twice,” he said. “Practice, throwing each rep, never let the same thing beat you twice.”

That couldn’t be more true than now for Brissett. He threw an interception on the first play of overtime Sunday to give the Cardinals a short field for their winning drive.

“You’ve got to watch the film, and you’ve got to be a man about it and understand, because other teams are going to do the same thing,” Brissett said. “You’ve just got to learn from that and learn how to attack it.”