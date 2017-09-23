Chuck Pagano's job seat will get hotter if winless Colts lose to lowly Cleveland

Are we looking at a new head coach if the Colts drop to 0-3 against the Browns? #coltsmail — Bob Borden (@Rmb7884) September 22, 2017

Mike Wells: This was the question I was asked most by fans Friday. It wouldn’t be in my best interest to speculate on what Chuck Pagano’s job status would be if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Cleveland Browns and drop to 0-3 for the first time under him as coach.

It’s ultimately owner Jim Irsay’s decision when it comes to Pagano. Irsay has never fired a coach during the season. It’s unknown what the owner is thinking these days because he hasn’t spoken to the media since the final preseason game on Aug. 31.

I think it’s safe to say it won’t be a good look for Pagano if the Browns come to Lucas Oil Stadium and beat them Sunday. That would mean the Colts were blown out by 37 points on the road against the Rams in one game and then lost two games at home. It should be noted that Cleveland has only won once in its last 21 games. It’ll be embarrassing for the Colts as a franchise if they lose. How does Irsay put a positive spin on things to a fan base that's already frustrated over the current state of things if they fall to 0-3? It's bad enough the Browns were 2.5-point road favorites earlier this week.

Pagano’s evaluation isn’t strictly on wins and losses because the Colts are a completely different team without Andrew Luck on the field. Luck is still out dealing with his shoulder injury.

A key -- I believe -- for Pagano is to show that his team can be competitive while Luck is out and for him to prove that he and his coaching staff can develop players, especially the ones the Colts believe will be key contributors for them for years to come.

An ugly loss is going to cause a lot of extra tension around the Colts organization. Pagano only lost three straight games twice in his first five seasons as coach.

I’m holding on to receiverT.Y. Hilton's comments earlier this week when asked about possibly falling to 0-3.

“It can’t happen. It won’t happen,” he said.

I agree with Hilton on this one. I don’t see the Colts losing to the Browns. I picked Indy to win in ESPN’s weekly predictions.

But if the Colts do lose, it’s likely safe to say there will a lot of media members outside of the team’s locker room waiting for Irsay after the game.