Jacoby Brissett's big game gives Colts some hope -- and first win of season

Jacoby Brissett shows off the footwork as he scrambles out of the pocket and into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the day. (0:26)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Receiver T.Y. Hilton guaranteed that the Indianapolis Colts wouldn’t open the season 0-3 for the first time in six years.

Saying it is one thing. Actually doing it is another when it comes to the Colts.

With possibility of sinking to their lowest point since their dreadful 2-14 season in 2011, the Colts backed Hilton up by jumping out to a 21-point lead before holding on for a 31-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. This is the fourth straight season that Indianapolis has avoided falling to 0-3.

The victory was necessary to calm the nerves of a franchise that found a way to lose in the first two weeks of the season.

The calmness started with quarterback Jacoby Brissett with an assist from the defense, which had three interceptions.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns in the win over Cleveland to go along with a score through the air. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Brissett showed he was capable of leading the Colts in his first start against the Cardinals. It was just a matter of continuing to learn as much of the offense as he could and work on his continuity with his skill position players during the week at practice.

There’s been a different level of confidence out of the Colts offense since coach Chuck Pagano made Brissett the starter prior to Week 2. It's clear that Brissett has command of the offense and he showed a nice touch on his passes while finishing 17-of-24 for 259 yards and a touchdown.

His ability to improvise and use his feet was on display early in the game. After two series where the Colts had 23 yards of total offense to go with two false penalties and a sack of 9 yards, Brissett led them on a 10-play, 70-yard drive. He scored on a 5-yard designed run.

Brissett energized the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd when he put a spin move on a Cleveland defender and then went in untouched for a 7-yard TD run on Indianapolis next series. Brissett is the first Colts quarterback to have two rushing touchdowns in a game since Andrew Luck did it twice during his rookie season in 2012.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

What the Colts needed, though, was a way to get their passing attack going, which meant finding a way to make Hilton, who only had 106 yards receiving through the first two weeks, a bigger part of the offense. Hilton was back to his old ways of exploiting defenses, as he had seven receptions for 153 yards, which included a 61-yard touchdown reception.

Brissett’s performance against the Browns has ramifications beyond Sunday's win. He showed that the offense won’t fall apart while Luck remains out of the lineup and works his way back from right shoulder surgery. ESPN NFL Insider Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Luck is expected to begin practicing as early as this week. Luck has not practiced or played in a game since Week 17 of last season.

Luck is on his way back and Brissett has found his comfort zone in the offense -- two things that should make the Colts happy.