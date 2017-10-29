Jacoby Brissett's pick-six vs. Bengals sinks struggling Colts even lower

CINCINNATI -- If there’s a way, the Indianapolis Colts know how to find it when it comes to losing games late.

The Colts added another late collapse to a long list of them when quarterback Jacoby Brissett had his pass deflected, caught and returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to tarnish what was an impressive game up to that point in their 24-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Colts have dropped three straight games.

The thought of the Colts finally playing close to a complete game came crashing down when Brissett dropped back to throw a pass to the outside, but Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap jumped to deflect the ball. Dunlap caught the batted ball and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown to give the Bengals a one-point lead.

So instead of the Colts being in a position to have possibly a game-sealing drive, Brissett threw his third interception in the fourth quarter or overtime this season. Indianapolis is now 2-3 on the season when having a lead in the fourth quarter.

The Colts had a final opportunity to win the game when they got the ball back with 2:43 remaining.

The chance for the victory ended when the Bengals' defensive end Chris Smith hit Brissett as he released the ball on fourth down from the Bengals’ 47-yard line. Brissett appeared to be looking for receiver T.Y. Hilton about 15 yards down the field on the throw.

The loss took away what was one of the Colts' best offensive performances (minus the Brissett interception) in weeks. They had 331 yards of total offense and had the ball for more than 33 minutes while committing only one turnover. The one turnover cost them the game. That was a drastic turnaround from the dreadful performance they had in their 27-0 loss to Jacksonville where Brissett was sacked 10 times.

Sunday may have been the Colts’ best opportunity to get a victory for quite some time. They travel to Houston next weekend before hosting Pittsburgh, which Colts coach Chuck Pagano is 0-3 against in his career, before their bye week in two weeks.