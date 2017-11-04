Colts need T.Y. Hilton to be 'The Ghost' that makes defenses miss

INDIANAPOLIS -- A complete vanishing act is likely not what Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton meant when he kept the nickname "The Ghost."

His definition of being the The Ghost means defenses aren't able to find him. But unfortunately for Hilton, and especially the Colts, the current version of The Ghost is one that has vanished in the offense.

Hilton, who led the NFL with 1,448 yards receiving last season, only has five catches on 16 targets for 61 yards and no touchdowns over the past three games.

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has just five catches in the past three games, will look to get back on track against a Houston defense that is ranked No. 22 in the NFL against the pass. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

“I’ve got to get some things that we can have that opportunity,” Colts offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski said. “ I felt like we’ve done that and had some of those opportunities, and for different reasons, as we’ve talked about in here before, sometimes it just doesn’t happen. And there are going to be a lot of different reasons for that.”

It’s no secret that teams aren’t going to let Hilton beat them, especially with the lack of production from the other receivers on the roster. That’s why cornerbacks like to get physical with him at the line of scrimmage and there’s often help over the top if Hilton does get free. But it’s more than just the coverage on Hilton. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett hasn’t always delivered the ball on time or the offensive line has struggled to maintain its block on deep routes that Hilton has run.

“We’ve got to keep figuring out ways to try to get him some free access,” said Colts coach Chuck Pagano, whose team will face the Texans on Sunday. “Again, all 11 [players have] got to be working together. We’ve got to have pass pro [protection] tight end; that’s going to be a challenge obviously this week and every week. We’ve got to have time to get him free and get him open. But we’ve got to find ways. He led the league in receiving yards for a reason a year ago. People are doing the same thing. This [Texans] defense with Mike Vrabel as the D-coordinator now, Romeo [Crennel] is still the assistant head coach/defense, they come from the [Bill] Belichick tree. Whatever you do best, they’re going to take that away. They’re going to make you beat them left-handed.”

The Texans, who are 22nd in the NFL against the pass this season, might be the right team for Hilton to get back on track. He has four games of at least 100 yards receiving, including a 223-yard performance, in 10 career games against the Texans.

The unknown with Savage: The Texans were hit with a surprise when outstanding rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season ended when he tore his ACL in practice Thursday. The unexpected news forced the Colts' coaching staff to suddenly have to change their preparation from scheming to stop Watson to preparing to face Tom Savage, who opened the season as the starter.

Savage has thrown for 650 yards and no touchdowns in seven career appearances. He faced the Colts in 2014, going 10-of-19 for 127 yards and an interception in Houston’s 17-10 loss that day.

“They can run their offense,” Pagano said. “The guys worked well into the night of putting tapes together and pushing edits out to our players of those guys and studying those guys. We understand that Savage is a pocket passer. He knows that offense; he’s been with them. He knows the system. The under-center runs, the gun-runs, they’re all still available. Will they run the same zone-read stuff with him that they did with Deshaun? I don’t think so.

“We didn’t see it on tape. They can, but don’t anticipate it. They’re going to run the football. He can throw the deep ball, he’s got great touch, he’s got an arm, he can make all the throws, he’s got talent around him. They can move him in the pocket.”

Don’t think just pass: The Texans are coming off a game against Seattle where receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller had 224 and 115 yards receiving, respectively, in Week 8. Savage, as Pagano pointed, has a strong arm, but the Colts can’t forget about Houston’s running game.

The Texans are third in the league in rushing at 138 yards per game. Watson was responsible for 38.4 yards per game on the ground for the Texans. Lamar Miller (60.9 YPG) and rookie D’Onta Foreman (29.6 YPG) are Houston’s two primary running backs.

“Running backs are both really solid players,” Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino said. “ The young guy [Foreman] has got a little more grinder to him than [Miller] does, but we know they’re both very talented.”