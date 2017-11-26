Marlon Mack's miscues show he has a ways to go as Colts' primary running back

DeMarco Murray runs in a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Titans a 20-16 lead they would not relinquish. (1:36)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The learning curve was expected to be steep for Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Marlon Mack. Snaps would be limited because he’s playing behind the veteran Frank Gore. On Sunday, Mack had to take advantage of the snaps he was given to show that he can be the Colts’ primary running back as soon as next season.

But Mack's inability to handle the ball cost the Colts -- and likely his chances -- at a time in the second half when they had an opportunity to extend their lead over the Tennessee Titans. The Titans turned Mack’s mistake into a touchdown and went on to turn what was at the time a 10-point deficit into a 20-16 victory.

"It’s definitely a hard pill to swallow, going out there and messing up you definitely feel like it’s on you," Mack said. "So it’s definitely a hard pill to swallow.”

The loss is the eighth of the season for the Colts, which just about ensures that Chuck Pagano will have his first losing season as coach of the team.

Mack became Gore’s primary backup when veteran Robert Turbin was lost for the season with an elbow injury in Week 6. If Mack, a rookie out of the University of South Florida, could take full advantage of the opportunity, he'd be in position to replace the 34-year-old Gore next season.

That means he must block on passing downs, not turn the ball over and learn how to run in between the tackles. But all those things continue to be an issue for Mack, which makes his ability to be a primary back a question mark.

The Colts had a 16-6 lead and were pinned at their 17-yard line late in the third quarter when quarterback Jacoby Brissett attempted a pitch to Mack. The running back "took my eye off the ball," in which it bounced off Mack’s hands and then off his knee before hitting the ground. The Titans recovered the fumble and scored two plays later to make it 16-13. Mack said he tried to fall on the ball but couldn't get to it in time.

“You’ve got to be able to overcome it," Pagano said. "It’s a (expletive) thing for that kid, excuse my language. The kid works really hard and it’s unfortunate. They go in and score and it stinks for him. But you’ve got to be able to overcome. You still got the lead. You’ve got to be able to overcome, you’ve got to be able to answer and fight through adversity. You can’t do it; you just can’t hurt yourself like that.”

Sunday marked the sixth time this season that the Colts have committed a turnover in the second half or overtime. They’re 1-5 in those games.

"These are 60-minute ball games. They are not 30 minutes; they are not 45 minutes. They are 60-minute games," Pagano said. "Plenty of opportunities to put that team away, we didn’t take advantage of those opportunities. Played well again in spurts. But you turn the ball over like we did in your own territory...It’s about doing your job; it’s about finishing and playing 60 minutes.”

It likely wasn’t by coincidence that Mack didn’t have another carry the rest of the game. He finished with four carries for 11 yards.

The play added to the list of frustrations for Mack. His speed can’t be questioned -- he has four rushes of at least 20 yards and three catches of at least 20 yards -- on 75 touches this season, but it’s things like fumbles and an inability to run in between the tackles that will determine whether the Colts can depend on him or whether they look to acquire another running back in free agency or the draft.

Mack was on the field in Week 9 when he failed to slide over and pick up the blitz, and Brissett was sacked and lost the ball. The Houston Texans picked up the loose ball and scored a touchdown when the Colts had an opportunity to extend their 10-point lead.

As of now, the Colts need to add running back to their growing list of needs unless Mack can suddenly get it going in the final five games of the season.

"I'm just trying to finish the season and trying to do the best I can do out there," Mack said. "