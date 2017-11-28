Chuck Pagano's rant: From Sonny and Cher to 'Groundhog Day' to hurricanes

INDIANAPOLIS -- News conferences for Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano are often full of clichés that leave you shaking your head. That's not surprising when you consider Pagano grew up in a football family where his father was a longtime high school coach in Colorado.

But every now Pagano will surprise you with some unusual comments, like the time he said, "They can fire you, but they can't eat you" when his job status was uncertain at the end of the 2015 season.

Pagano was in rare form again on Monday, a day after his team fell to 3-8.

The sixth-year coach started on a peculiar mini rant when asked about the continued second-half collapses. The Colts have led or been tied at halftime nine times this season. They're 3-6 in those games.

Pagano started his answer by singing a Sonny and Cher song before giving his answer:

Pagano: Did you ever see the movie "Groundhog Day?"

Reporter: No.

Pagano: You spend so much time on Twitter, you're not enjoying the better things in life. Bill Murray, come on. It's everybody, it's you guys, it's the fans. It's everybody driving up there. It's everybody in the NFL community. There's a storm in the Atlantic. Hurricane 'Whatever' you want to call it. When's it going to hit landfall? It's coming. It's the middle of the third (quarter). It's getting late third, they're up 10, gonna happen sometime. It's a self-fulfilling prophecy right now. What's gonna happen is, being in Miami for six years, when those storms start coming off the coast of Africa and coming through the Atlantic and they start coming up, what happens is you get nor'easter, right? You get a storm up top, when it comes down the pressure hits, right? And it pushes the storm where, back out to sea and it goes up the coast and there's very little damage. You have to respond. When that happens, we need a storm to blow in and push it so it doesn't hit land. We're going to do it. It's going to happen believe it or not.

Pagano wasn't done giving long-winded answers. With his job status not looking good and the real possibility of missing the playoffs for the third straight season, Pagano was asked if this has been his hardest season.

Pagano: Uncharted waters. How do I look? I'm doing great. Best shape of my life. I thank Peloton for that. Shout out. Maybe they'll send me a free one. I'm sick for these players and the coaches and our fans. Sick. You don't sleep. It rips your guts out to see these guys have to go through this. What are you going to do? Robert Mathis says all the time, 'You don't tuck your tail. Tails up and you come back in and you go to work.' That's how life is and it ain't fair all the time. There's a lesson here and it's bigger than all of us. You have to understand that. If we don't lose the lesson we'll be alright and as long as we fight through it. Some people say it's a sign that it's not meant to be this, that or another, poor pitiful me. We'll get it next year. Let's have fun. It's another test. It's a plan, it's not my plan. It's part of the plan. You have another test and you keep passing test after test and as long as you do that you'll weather the storm, you'll get through it and you'll be better for it and when the next one comes and it's 10 times harder than this one and it's some real life one, then guys will know that they got what it takes to get through it.