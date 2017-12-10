Colts can focus on 2018 after OT loss to Bills in blizzard

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- It’s only fitting that the Indianapolis Colts stumbled, bumbled and slipped their way out of the playoffs for the third straight season while dealing with a questionable coaching decision by Chuck Pagano in one of the snowiest games in franchise history.

Adverse playing conditions where the playing field went from being clear two hours before kickoff to completely covered in snow by game time made the Colts a one-dimensional team for most of the game in their 13-7 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Colts haven’t been a playoff contender for three months. All Sunday’s loss did was officially eliminate them from possibly making the postseason. The current three-year drought is the longest by the Colts since 1988 to '94.

The Colts produced just 227 yards of offense on Sunday. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Pagano will likely spend most of the plane ride back to Indianapolis second-guessing himself for his playcalling.

The Colts were in a position to leave Buffalo with a victory after safety Matthias Farley intercepted Bills quarterback Joe Webb with 71 seconds left in the game. But instead of being aggressive to put ageless kicker Adam Vinatieri in a better position, the Colts ran one play for 3 yards and then let the clock run down before it died at Buffalo’s 25-yard line.

Pagano’s thinking appeared to be that Vinatieri would be kicking from the same spot that he had just made a 43-yard extra point moments earlier in an area that was still relatively clear. But getting closer would have only helped Vinatieri on the snow-covered field where footing was poor. Vinatieri’s kick was wide left with only a second left in regulation.

The Colts thought they were going to win the game in regulation when they finally got on the board on a Jacoby Brissett 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Doyle with 76 seconds left in the game. The touchdown capped a 19-play, 77-yard drive that lasted 9 minutes, 53 seconds.

The Colts converted the two-point conversion on another pass to Doyle, but receiver Kamar Aiken was called for offensive pass interference.

The Colts were forced to clear a spot for Vinatieri, who kicked in the infamous tuck game with the New England Patriots in 2001, as nine players used their feet to help move the snow. Members of the Colts' staff tried to run on the field to help, but the officials told them they had to get off the field.

The extra work paid off because Vinatieri’s 43-yard extra point knuckled its way barely over the crossbar.

The snow started coming down heavy and sticking with less than an hour before kickoff. Workers consistently tried to keep the field as clear as possible during any breaks in the game. The two teams tried to play a game of field position after Vinatieri missed what would normally be an easy 33-yard field goal.

The snap from Luke Rhodes to rookie holder Rigoberto Sanchez, who played collegiately at Hawaii, was high, and Vinatieri’s kick had no chance as it was low and wide left.

The Colts later passed up a field goal opportunity when they decided to punt from Buffalo’s 31-yard line. Sanchez perfectly poked the ball, and it landed at the Bills’ 1-yard line.

The weather conditions made the Colts’ passing game nonexistent. They ran the ball on their first 17 offensive snaps, with running back Frank Gore getting 15 of those carries. The Colts became the first team in the league not to attempt a pass in the first quarter this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Gore rushed for 130 yards on a career-high 36 careers. Brissett was 11-of-22 for 69 yards and a touchdown.