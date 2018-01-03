Colts coaching candidates: Josh McDaniels has had success minus Tom Brady

The Indianapolis Colts have wasted no time seeking permission to interview candidates for their head coaching vacancy after firing Chuck Pagano on Sunday. They have received permission to talk to New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrbael, and Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

With a healthy Andrew Luck, the Colts job would be one of the more attractive openings in the NFL. But nobody knows if that will be the case until the quarterback starts his throwing regime at some point.

Josh McDaniels has had top-10 units ever year he's been in charge of the Patriots' offense -- and not always with Tom Brady as his quarterback. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Here's a look at one of the candidates:

Name: Josh McDaniels

Age: 41

Alma mater: John Carroll

Experience: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, New England Patriots (2012-present; 2006-08); offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, St. Louis Rams (2011); head coach, Denver Broncos (2009-10); quarterbacks coach, Patriots (2004-05); defensive assistant, Patriots (2002-03); personnel assistant, Patriots (2001); graduate assistant, Michigan State (1999)

Connection to Colts: McDaniels was quarterback Jacoby Brissett's offensive coordinator/QB coach during his rookie season in New England. Brissett played in three games, including two starts, in 2016. "It's no surprise," Brissett said about McDaniels being considered as a head coach. "He's a great coach. He's been a head coach before. He's had success. It's no shock."

Status: Reportedly interviewing Thursday with the Colts.

Strengths: McDaniels has been part of teams that have won five Super Bowls and six AFC Championships in New England. McDaniels was offensive coordinator for two of those titles. The Patriots have been ranked in the top 10 in offense in all nine seasons that McDaniels has been offensive coordinator, including this season in which they finished first overall. That would go over well with the Colts, who despite wanting to be a well-rounded will be an offensive-minded one first as long as Luck is taking the snaps. Not all of McDaniels' success is tied to Tom Brady. Matt Cassel, who replaced Brady after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2008, led the Patriots to a 10-5 record while passing for 3,693 yards, 21 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. McDaniels has head coaching experience, going 11-17 as coach of the Broncos.