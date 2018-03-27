Jim Irsay should feel confident Andrew Luck's shoulder has 'turned the corner'

It’s understandable if there is some hesitation to fully believe what Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said about quarterback Andrew Luck during the NFL’s owners meetings on Monday in Orlando, Florida.

Irsay told reporters that “all indicators are healing is going really well” in Luck’s continued rehabilitation from his January 2017 right shoulder surgery.

“We feel optimistic that he’s turned the corner and has a full decade ahead of him of excellence," Irsay added.

That’s where the hesitation with Irsay comes.

Andrew Luck is expected to participate in the Colts' offseason workouts, which start on April 9. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Remember, Irsay said on more than one occasion in 2017 that he thought Luck would be fine. The owner said shortly after the surgery that his franchise quarterback would be ready for the start of last season. Irsay talked about the topic again during the owners meetings at this time last year, and during an event at Butler University in June 2017 he referred to Luck's surgery as a "simple labrum repair." He even went as far as saying, just nine days prior to the start of the regular season, that he hoped Luck would play in Week 1 -- despite the quarterback's not having practiced in more than eight months. Luck ended up missing the entire 2017 season.

You know what?

Irsay and the rest of the Colts organization should “feel optimistic” that Luck has “turned the corner” in his rehab. Irsay, a person who can be over the top in his optimism at times, was being positive last year and saying what he hoped would happen with his quarterback’s rehab.

This year is different because there’s a firm belief throughout the organization that Luck will be ready for the 2018 season. The optimism increased once Luck returned from his six-week trip to the Netherlands to rehab his shoulder and went to southern California to work with throwing experts.

Colts GM Chris Ballard, who you can argue has been the most cautious when talking about Luck’s health status, said during the NFL scouting combine that he has no doubt that Luck will play in the coming season. It was also during the combine that Ballard said Luck will participate in the team’s offseason workouts, which start April 9.

New coach Frank Reich said during the owners meetings on Tuesday morning that Luck is throwing the football some during his rehab, but not to the extent that he'll eventually be doing it during the spring workouts. He's expected to gradually increase the amount of work he does with his shoulder as the workouts continue barring any kind of setback. The reality is it's all about how Luck's shoulder feels once he starts throwing on a regular basis.

"The throwing shoulder, there’s a lot going on there," Irsay told reporters Monday. "It’s a complicated mechanism. At this level, with the type of work that’s put out and that type of thing, you just want to make sure you bring him along the right, timely way, without hurrying him.”

The fact that Luck is on the brink of joining his teammates during workouts is a substantial leap in the right direction, a direction that wasn’t there in 2017. Last year, he spent time during offseason workouts, training camp and the first part of the regular season as a spectator instead of a participant.