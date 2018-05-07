Indianapolis Colts depth chart: Andrew Luck has better O-line

With free agency and the draft completed, and OTAs and minicamps scheduled for the next month and a half, here's a closer look at the depth chart for the Indianapolis Colts (Note: Starters in bold):

OFFENSE

Quarterback (2): Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett

All indications -- for now -- are that Luck will be ready to go for 2018. But Brissett has experience after starting 15 games last season, if the Colts have to turn to him.

Running back (4): Marlon Mack, Robert Turbin, Josh Ferguson, Nyheim Hines

Coach Frank Reich will have speed options with Mack and Hines, a receiver turned running back at NC State. Turbin is a short-yardage specialist, converting 15 third downs of two yards or less since 2016, which is tied for the 10th most in the NFL over that span.

Wide receiver (6): T.Y. Hilton, Ryan Grant, Chester Rogers, Deon Cain, James Wright, Kolby Listenbee

Hilton and Rogers are the only two returning receivers who caught a pass for the Colts last season. Grant signed with Indy after the Baltimore Ravens said he failed a physical during free agency.

Tight end (3): Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron, Erik Swoope

Like with the running backs, expect head coach Frank Reich to use all three of his tight ends in different facets of the offense. Ebron is more a hybrid type receiver.

Tackle (4): Anthony Castonzo, Joe Haeg, Denzelle Good, Le'Raven Clark

Castonzo is coming off one of his best seasons, but there's uncertainty on who will start at right tackle. Haeg started 12 games and Good started the other four last season.

Guard (4): Jack Mewhort, Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith, Jeremy Vujnovich

Nelson is expected to start at left guard right away. Mewhort will likely have the edge over Smith, who was selected in the second round, as long as he can stay healthy after missing 17 games over the past two seasons.

Center (2): Ryan Kelly, Matt Slauson

Kelly, like Mewhort, needs to stay healthy. He missed nine games because of a concussion and foot injury last season. The veteran Slauson can play center and guard.

DEFENSE

Cornerback (5): Quincy Wilson, Pierre Desir, Nate Hairston, Kenny Moore, Chris Milton

This is a young, talented group. Wilson tweeted that the Colts didn't need to go out and find a new No. 1 cornerback after Rashaan Melvin signed with Oakland because he's already on the roster. Desir is likely the front-runner to start opposite Wilson with Hairston in the slot.

Safety (4): Malik Hooker, Clayton Geathers, Matthias Farley, T.J. Green

If things go as planned, the Colts could have a very solid group of safeties, with Hooker and the physical Geathers starting and the veteran Farley as the third safety. This is a big year for Green, who has had two disappointing seasons in the NFL.

Linebacker (6): Antonio Morrison, Darius Leonard, Najee Goode, Anthony Walker, Jeremiah George, Zaire Franklin

This is a youthful group of linebackers. Goode, who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season, is the veteran of the group and will likely have the edge to start at middle linebacker.

Defensive line (10): Jabaal Sheard, John Simon, Al Woods, Hassan Ridgeway, Tarell Basham, Grover Stewart, Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis, Margus Hunt, Denico Autry

With the Colts transitioning to a 4-3 defense, Sheard, Simon and Basham are making the transition from outside linebackers to defensive ends.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter (1): Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez, an undrafted rookie last season, helped the Colts make a smooth transition from Pat McAfee. Sanchez averaged 44.8 yards a punt.

Kicker (1): Adam Vinatieri

The ageless Vinatieri, 45, is only 58 points from moving into first place on the NFL's all-time scoring list.

Long snapper (1): Luke Rhodes

Rhodes had the same path as Sanchez as an undrafted rookie last season. He helped the Colts move past another fan favorite, Matt Overton, at long snapper.

Kick returner: Hines

Hines averaged 24.7 yards a return and had two touchdowns in his three seasons of returning kicks at NC State.

Punt returner: Hines

Hines returned punts for only one season in college, averaging 11.3 yards, and had a touchdown last season.