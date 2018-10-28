Adam Vinatieri adds all-time scoring mark to 'greatest' resumé

Adam Vinatieri, an undrafted kicker out of Division II South Dakota State who had to make a pit stop in the NFL Europe, is now the NFL's all-time leading scorer. He made a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter of the Indianapolis Colts' Week 8 game in Oakland, giving him 2,547 points to surpass Morten Andersen (2,544), who had held the record since 2006.

Vinatieri set the record by scoring points indoors, outdoors, in the rain and even in blizzard conditions.

"He was a clutch, dependable player in his role," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said about Vinatieri. "So, you can't ask for much more than that. He has had a fabulous career. Certainly, in my opinion, the greatest kicker in the game. Not just for his longevity and production, but again, the magnitude of some of the kicks that he made and the difficulty. Congratulations to him and to the great career that he has, and honestly it doesn't seem like there is much sign of him slowing down.”

Vinatieri never imagined he would go from being a NCAA Division II kicker at South Dakota State to making a stop in the now defunct NFL Europe before getting a shot with the New England Patriots in 1996. His NFL career might have been short-lived if not for a threat of being cut by then-Patriots coach Bill Parcells as a rookie in 1996. Parcells' comments helped kick-start Vinatieri's record-breaking career.

His first significant moment came when he made arguably the greatest kick in NFL history, a 45-yard field goal in blizzard conditions to get the Patriots to overtime, and then made the winner to beat the Oakland Raiders in a playoff game in January 2002. That ignited New England's dynasty. Vinatieri has made 27 game-winning field goals, including ones in Super Bowl XXXVI and XXXVIII. He also made an NFL-record 44 straight field goals that ended during the 2016 season and has made at least 80 percent of his attempts in 16 of his 23 seasons.

"The snow kick is the one I’m most proud of because out of sheer difficulty," Vinatieri said. "That's the hardest kick I've ever had to make. Super Bowl kicks, those are the most memorable moments. As a football player, as a kid and as a professional athlete the moment of playing in the Super Bowl and winning a Super Bowl, that's what you play your whole career for."

Vinatieri spent the first 10 years of his career with the Patriots, where he totaled 1,158 of his points before signing with the Colts as a free agent in 2006.

"I've gotten over my uncomfortable feeling of when I see him in a Colts uniform," former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi said. "I've been retired for 10 years and I think I can look at it now and just be proud of him. When he made those five field goals against Baltimore in the playoffs (in January 2007), I remember thinking to myself, 'that's our guy.' I’m happy for him and what he's done up to this point. If there was any kicker worthy being a Hall of Famer, it's him."

ESPN talked to several of Vinatieri's former colleagues to get their thoughts on what has made him so effective throughout his 23-year career.

Pat McAfee, former Colts punter and holder: "He's the most competitive human that I've ever met in my life. He's an old, old man when it comes to the NFL, but in the weight room he tries to keep up with the young bucks. Whether it's the amount of weight being lifted, the amount of reps. He doesn't opt out of anything. He's such a competitive human that he won't ever let himself drop out of elite condition, and that type of competitive drive is what made him great."

Belichick: "He's physically and mentally tough. When he was here, he trained and worked out with all the players. There was no special program for him as a kicker or anything like that. He embraced that. He had a great relationship with his teammates because of the way he worked, how competitive and mentally and physically tough he was, and how he was willing to help out in other areas of the team -- scout team and things like that."

Bill Polian, former Colts general manager: "He's one of the most determined that I've ever met in my career, and I spent my career with guys who were absolutely determined to be the best. He's among the top of that list. The year that he hurt his hip and had surgery (after the 2008 season) we talked quite a bit about what the ramifications were. I told him that was a tough deal for somebody in his profession and he said he knew, because he couldn't do what he wanted to do so he wanted to get it fixed. He's had another 10 years of pure determination, guts, fight. That’s why he's so widely respected around the league. He's a football player, not just a kicker. He's a guy that everybody on the team respects because of his work ethic and toughness."

McAfee: "Before every kick I viewed it as my job being his caddie to kind of keep it light -- no matter what the situation is, I'm going to crack a joke. We'd talk about how bad the conditions were or how beautiful the day was or which drunk guy we're aiming for in the crowd behind the uprights. I started to crack a joke [for one important kick] … He says nothing back. Straight crickets. I felt like I was talking to a stone cold crowd. I said another thing. Nothing. Then finally I just shut up. Normally right before a kick when he takes his steps back, I'll look down to see if the snapper was ready. Then I would look back at Vinnie and say, 'You ready old man?' I said that before every single kick. He would respond out loud, 'Yep' with a head nod. There was not a word said on this one. He's just staring through me. It was that moment in time when I said, 'This is why he's the most clutch human in history of sports.' That moment was such a huge kick and he got so locked in to a zone that I don't think a lot of humans can get to."

Andrew Luck, Colts quarterback: "I think I was a six-year-old when I went to watch him play in NFL Europe for the Amsterdam Admirals in 1996 with my dad. I think I take [Vinatieri] for granted and I don't appreciate that man enough. What he's done in the NFL and who he is as a teammate, he's awesome. He's the epitome of professional, he's got a young heart, and he's got a monster leg. He's a treat and a pleasure to be around. I get to tell my grandkids someday that I got to play with Adam Vinatieri, the greatest kicker in the history of the NFL and hopefully the first first-ballot Hall of Fame kicker in the NFL."