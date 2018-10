OAKLAND, Calif. -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox, a former college basketball player at VCU, showed off his athletic ability and best Odell Beckham Jr. impression when he went up and hauled in a one-handed 26-yard touchdown pass over Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley in the first quarter.

WE SEE YOU MO! pic.twitter.com/EIIuIJ0xWT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 28, 2018

The catch gave the Colts a 7-0 lead on the road.