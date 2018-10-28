Colts' Andrew Luck stays hot, throws three TD passes in win

Andrew Luck finds Jack Doyle, who fights through the Raiders for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Colts a 35-28 lead. (0:24)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The running game kept the Indianapolis Colts in the game and then Andrew Luck put them over the top.

Luck, whose offense is enjoying the best running game of his seven-year NFL career, continues to boost his case as the league's Comeback Player of the Year. He was perfect on the game-winning drive in the Colts' 42-28 victory against the Oakland Raiders.

Andrew Luck threw three more TD passes on Sunday in the Colts' win in Oakland. AP Photo/Ben Margot

Indianapolis heads into its bye week with a 3-5 record and trails the Houston Texans by two games in the AFC South.

The Colts took their first lead since the second quarter when Luck took advantage of having tight end Jack Doyle, who had missed the previous five games with a hip injury, find the open spots in the middle of the field to march 57 yards on just six plays. Doyle had four receptions, including the touchdown, for 52 yards on the drive.

The touchdown pass to Doyle extended Luck's streak of games with at least three touchdown passes to an NFL-high five straight. Former Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning has the record of eight games, which was set in 2004.

Luck finished 22-of-31 for 239 yards and three touchdowns to increase his season total to 23. He's gone 156 straight pass attempts without being sacked, after being sacked 156 times in the first five years of his career.

Though Luck is the obvious headliner of the Colts, some of his success has been aided by a running game that has been led by second-year back Marlon Mack.

Mack rushed for 132 yards on 25 carries, becoming the first player to rush for at least 100 yards in back-to-back games for the Colts since the 2007 season. What makes the Colts such a different threat out of the backfield is that they have multiple backs who bring different dimensions to the backfield. Rookie Nyheim Hines rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries.

The Colts followed up their 220-yard rushing game against Buffalo in Week 7 by gaining 222 yards against the Bills.