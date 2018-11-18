        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Watch: Andrew Luck goes long to T.Y. Hilton for 68-yard TD

          2:55 PM ET
          • Mike WellsESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Previously worked at Indianapolis Star, covering the Indiana Pacers for nine seasons
            • Also covered Vikings for St. Paul Pioneer Press
            Follow on Twitter

          Who said Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck can't throw the deep ball anymore?

          Luck, as he's done all season, continued to silence doubters when he threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to receiver T.Y. Hilton, his favorite big-play target, in the second quarter to give the Colts a 17-0 lead over the Tennessee Titans, who entered Sunday with the NFL's top-ranked defense, allowing 16.8 yards per game.

          The 68-yard pass was the longest pass play of the season for the Colts.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices