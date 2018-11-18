Watch: Andrew Luck goes long to T.Y. Hilton for 68-yard TD

Who said Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck can't throw the deep ball anymore?

Luck, as he's done all season, continued to silence doubters when he threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to receiver T.Y. Hilton, his favorite big-play target, in the second quarter to give the Colts a 17-0 lead over the Tennessee Titans, who entered Sunday with the NFL's top-ranked defense, allowing 16.8 yards per game.

The 68-yard pass was the longest pass play of the season for the Colts.