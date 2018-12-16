Colts are a team nobody wants to face in playoffs after blanking Cowboys

Marlon Mack scores Indianapolis' first two TDs of the game, from one and six yards out, against Dallas. (0:35)

INDIANAPOLIS – Need further proof the Indianapolis Colts are a team nobody would want to face if they make the playoffs?

Beat a Houston team on a nine-game winning streak? Check.

Beat a Dallas team on a five-game winning streak the following week? Did that, too.

And what made ending the winning streaks of the Texans and Cowboys even more impressive? The Colts used different blueprints for success.

The Colts used Andrew Luck’s arm in one game and then switched it up with an impressive running game and their best defensive performance of the season against the Cowboys.

That’s a recipe for a team that’s capable of winning in any facet -- and why the Colts have won seven of their past eight games after getting their first shutout in more than four years by blanking the surging Cowboys 23-0 on Sunday.

Marlon Mack rushed for 139 yards on 27 carries and scored twice as the Colts' offense proved it's more than Andrew Luck's passing game. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

The Colts (8-6) have continually talked about not worrying about what other teams in the playoff hunt are doing because it does them no good if they take care of their own business.

Winning the AFC South is major obstacle for them because they trail the Texans by two games with two games left in the season. But making the playoffs as a wild-card team is right there in Indianapolis’ sight, depending on what teams like Pittsburgh and Baltimore do the rest of the season. The Colts haven't been to the playoffs since 2014.

The Cowboys strolled into Indianapolis winners of five in a row with an offense led by running back Ezekiel Elliott and a defense ranked fourth in the NFL.

None of that mattered to the Colts. They rolled up their sleeves, went toe-to-toe with Dallas and beat them by punching them first on defense and then beating them at the line of scrimmage on offense.

That's how it was all game.

Over and over again.

The Cowboys reached Colts' territory seven times only to be left with a goose egg every time. If the Colts were looked at as an underrated unit under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who spent the previous seven seasons in Dallas, that thought should vanish after blanking the Cowboys.

The Colts blocked a field goal, stuffed the Cowboys on fourth down from their own 3-yard line, had a sack on third down that knocked Dallas out of field goal range late in the first half and an interception late in the fourth quarter to secure the shutout.

That was only part of the success the Colts had while holding Dallas to 292 total yards.

Elliott was the headliner at running back as the NFL's leading rusher, but he wasn't the best player at his position Sunday. Colts running back Marlon Mack was that player.

Mack rushed for a career-high 139 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. He's the first Colts running back to rush for at least 100 yards and have two rushing touchdowns twice in a season since Edgerrin James did it in 2005, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Mack accomplished that feat against a Dallas defense that was ranked third in the league.

Run. Pass. Defend.

It doesn't matter with the Colts. They're capable of winning in any of those ways, and that's just how general manager Chris Ballard envisioned it as he put his team together.